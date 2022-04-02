Waterloo West hope strong opener is a sign of things to come

It was only one game, sure. The first 25 minutes of it, there were even a some mistakes.

Still, if Friday's contest against Columbus Catholic was any indication of how the West High boys soccer team will do this season, the Wahawks have to be feeling pretty good.

Waterloo West took home a convincing 5-2 victory over the Sailors Friday afternoon at the Cedar Valley Sports Complex. They scored three goals in the final eight minutes of the first half to go up 4-1 and let their defense do most of the work in the second.

The effort was led by a pair of seniors in Patrick Togba and Grant Herbert, who scored two goals a piece. The two goals from Togba both came in the last eight minutes of the first half.

"They're both seniors that started for us last year," said head coach Michael Penning. "We expect great things out of both of those guys. Grant did a nice job of playing that center forward role, checking back and receiving balls at his foot. Patrick on the wing, when we get him in space with the ball he makes good things happen. They're both going to be very important for us this year."

The stat sheet from last season would back that statement up. Togba was second on the Wahawks last year with nine goals while also adding three assists. Herbert put together a strong season as well, scoring five goals and putting up four assists.

Togba and Herbert are just two of the 12 seniors on West's roster, seven of whom started on Friday. Including Togba and Herbert, nine players who scored at least one goal last year are back. The Wahawks return regular starters Jackson Dimanche, Relmin Cufurovic and Armin Dedic. Jaxson Hoppes is also back after starting six of the 13 games he played last season.

Dedic was responsible for the other goal on Friday, but it was THE goal. Mere seconds before halftime, the senior attempted a shot from roughly 30 yards out that somehow managed to find its way into the back of the net. Dedic's teammates began celebrating immediately while he initially looked on in disbelief that the shot went in from such a distance.

Dedic will be attending Western Illinois next year on a soccer scholarship and was an All-State selection last year.

West put together a strong campaign in 2021. They finished with a record of 12-7 overall, including 5-2 in conference as they finished second in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Their season ended sooner than they'd like, however, as they were defeated in the second round of substate by Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 2-0.

There's a lot to like about this year's group, but that doesn't mean it will be easy. West lost nine seniors from last season, five of whom were full-time starters. Included in that group was leading scorer Dino Pilipovic (12 goals). Still, with the fire power they have returning, there's no reason the Wahawks shouldn't continue to have success this year.

West was originally scheduled to participate in the Hudson tournament on Saturday, but the tourney was canceled due to weather. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:15 in Iowa City against IC Liberty.

