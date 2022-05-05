Waterloo West boys’ soccer playing as a family, looks to rebound from ‘stinker’

WATERLOO — The Waterloo West boys’ soccer team hoped a strong season-opening win over Columbus Catholic showed a bright future for the season ahead.

Although they lost their second game against Iowa City High School, the Wahawks have proven that early win to be a sign that this team can be dangerous.

Just past the midway point of the season, West has a 7-4 record that includes a 9-0 win over Waverly-Shell Rock, a 1-0 win over Cedar Falls — a feat not accomplished since the 2016-17 season — and a 1-0 win over defending state champion Waukee.

However, in a Tuesday night matchup against Mississippi Valley Conference foe Iowa City West, the Wahawks did not look like a dangerous team.

In a matchup of top teams in the Valley division, the Wahawks came out flat, according to head coach Mike Penning. They paid the price, losing 4-0.

During the postgame huddle with his squad, Penning described his team’s performance as a “stinker.”

“You could feel that we were a little bit flat throughout the game. At the end of the game, when you lose 4-0, that does not feel well. We kind of laid one out there that we would like to have back,” Penning said.

Waterloo West Senior and Western Illinois signee Armin Dedic agreed, but said the Wahawks will not allow the game to shake their confidence.

“We had a stinker tonight,” Dedic said. “We need to be confident and just get this one off our chest. … You cannot let it change how you play.”

The Wahawks’ coaching staff challenged the players to be conscious of their impact every moment in the game.

“It is easy to watch someone else do stuff with the ball,” Penning said. “If you are not doing your job too, they cannot finish what they started. You have got to put yourself in positions to help each other. … If I do not do my job off the ball, then I cannot help you when you have the ball at your foot.”

Focused on working as a team, the coaching staff reminds its players to be aware of their contributions.

“We really kind of stress that we are a family,” Penning said. “We are doing things for brothers. That is why we are here.”

According to Dedic, when the Wahawks play to the best of their ability, they become “a very special team.”

“It is a great team,” Dedic said. “I would not want to be on any other team. We have great things in hand. We beat Cedar Falls this year. … We beat Waukee, who was state champions the previous year. … We do not play for stats. We have more of a family bond going on.”

As the Wahawks left the field Tuesday, they already had started preparing for another Valley division opponent. On Friday, Waterloo West travels to Cedar Rapids to take on the Xavier Saints.

The Saints currently reside just under Iowa City in second place in the division with a 3-0 conference record, while the Wahawks hold the third spot.

Penning said he expects a tough fight.

“They are a really good team,” Penning said. “They are good. They have got some good results. It is usually a one or two goal game against them, historically. If we show up like tonight, we are going to be in trouble. But if we play like we had been coming into this game, I think I like our chances.”

Despite the loss and the challenge ahead, Penning added that the Wahawks feel confident, and he expects a rebound performance.

“We like where we are at,” Penning said. “It is a fun team. We have done a nice job of putting us in a position to play in meaningful games later in the year and that is all you can ask. ... I have no qualms in thinking we will get back on track on Friday.”

Similarly, Dedic provided a glimpse at the mentality of the players prior to their matchup with the Saints

“We need to end the week 8-4 and prove to everybody we are still a team,” Dedic said. “We are not a team that will lose 4-0. We are a team that can beat teams 4-0.”

