Waterloo United kicks off season with win, sights set on program history

The pitch at Memorial Stadium hosted the Waterloo United girl’s soccer team for the first time this season after a delay forced the game to be played on Friday instead of Thursday.

As a team, Waterloo United only features two seniors. Head coach Chris Worthley said the biggest thing for a young squad is adjusting to a more physical brand of soccer in the prep game.

“The challenge is the physicality of high school soccer,” Worthley said. “Even the girls that play club, this is different. So, getting them adjusted to what it takes physically and mentally…that is the biggest challenge. But, it is a good group.”

Waterloo United took on Aplington-Parkersburg in the inaugural game of the season.

From the opening kickoff, United controlled possession as the Falcons managed to send the ball across the midfield line only three times in the first 10 minutes of action.

In the 13th minute of action, senior Isabell Stoffer scored the first goal of the season as she corralled the ball inside the box and sent it scorching passed Aplington-Parkersburg goalkeeper Kaylee Johnson.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half while United continued to dominate possession and lead the contest in chances with four shots on goal to the Falcons’ two.

In the second half, both teams found success as Waterloo nearly extended its lead in the 54th and 63rd minutes of action. Both Karis Burch and Stoffer managed to get behind the Falcons, but neither managed to score as Burch was run down by a Falcons defender and Stoffer’s shot ricocheted off Johnson and the crossbar.

The Falcons responded to United’s close calls with an equalizer in the 64th minute. Falcons midfielder Jenna Lupkes beat Waterloo goalkeeper Makenna Chidester to tie the game at 1-1.

Both teams looked to push the pace of play as the game crept into the last 10 minutes of action. However, Waterloo sophomore Elma Tricic filled the role of hero as the sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

Because of the youth, Wortherly said the win would be instrumental in building the confidence of his young squad.

“It is great,” Worthley said. “You always want to try to build some confidence early in the season…you never turn your nose up at that…They need some of that to help push them forward.”

Waterloo junior Claire Rankin and sophomore Erica Congdon also mentioned the confidence boost gained from the season opening win.

“Well, with a really new group of girls, it is really good for building confidence,” Congdon said. “Especially moving forward, it is good to have a happy start so that way we can keep working hard”

Rankin said she hopes the win sets the team on a successful trajectory moving forward with the season.

“It is a good confidence boost and it sets the tone for what we want the rest of the season,” Rankin said.

In addition to building confidence and adjusting to the physical game, Worthley said he wants to see his team improve their awareness.

“I do not know how many times we were offsides,” Worthley said. “That has to do with the player on the ball not seeing it soon enough and the player off the ball not being aware enough to stay onside.”

For Rankin and Congdon, they have their eyes set on program history with their goals for the season.

“Beat Cedar Falls, qualify for state and have fun,” Rankin said.

“We have never in the history of Waterloo girl’s soccer beat them, but that is going to change,” Congdon added.

Up next, Waterloo takes on the Iowa City Liberty at home on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:15 p.m. The Falcons will also be at home for their next contest as they host Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30.

