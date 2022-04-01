Waterloo United downs Falcons 2-1 in first game of regular season

The Waterloo United girls soccer team kicked off its regular season with a 2-1 win over the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons on Friday.

In a game originally scheduled for Thursday, a brisk Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo was the setting for the contest.

United took the opening kick and controlled the game through the first five minutes of action. Aplington-Parkersburg managed to send the ball across the midfield line for the first time in the sixth minute.

Waterloo stayed on the attack as senior Isabelle Stoffer found the back of the net in the 13th minute of the game. Stoffer managed to obtain possession inside the goal area and beat Falcons goalkeeper Kaylee Johnson to take a 1-0 lead.

Stoffer’s goal ended up being the only one of the first half as United held a 1-0 lead at the break. Waterloo held a 4-2 shot advantage after dominating possession.

After halftime, Aplington-Parkersburg managed to break the Waterloo attack and control possession in the Falcon’s attacking zone, but neither team managed to find the back of the net.

In the 54th minute, Waterloo forward Karis Burch broke free on a breakaway, but failed to extend the lead as she was caught from behind. Waterloo saw another opportunity to extend their lead fall short in the 63rd minute of the contest. A Stoffer attempt on goal deflected off Johnson and the cross bar.

One minute later, Falcons midfielder Jenna Lupkes equalized the score as she beat Waterloo goalkeeper Makenna Chidester.

With the score tied late, both teams looked to push the pace and secure their first victory of the season. Waterloo United sophomore Elma Tricic would play the hero in the game as the forward scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute.

United head coach Chris Worthley said the win would be good for building the confidence of a squad that features only two seniors.

“It is great,” Worthley said. “You always want to try to build some confidence early in the season…you never turn your nose up at that…They need some of that to help push them forward.”

Up next, Waterloo takes on Iowa City Liberty at home on Tuesday, April 5 at 4:15 p.m. The Falcons will also be at home in their next contest as they host Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, April 5 at 5:30.

