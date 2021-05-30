Waterloo Columbus soccer moved on from the past and back to state

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus soccer coach William Maletta admits it was easy for his team to look in the rear-view mirror at the start of the season.

Coming off a 2019 state tournament run that ended with a 1-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in the championship match, the Sailors felt they had the pieces to compete for a title again in 2020 before that season was canceled.

Now, Columbus is back in Des Moines.

The Sailors (12-8) have been seeded No. 8 and will open state tournament play at noon against Burlington Notre Dame (20-1). This match marks a rematch of the Catholic Invitational where Columbus played Notre Dame to a tight 1-0 defeat. The Sailors lost all three matches that day by one-goal margins and Maletta believes that experience will be key entering state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I expect it to be very similar to that tournament where the games are going down to one-goal wins,” Maletta said. “It’s going to be this game (last week’s close substate final victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) amped up to 10.”

The Sailors’ coach said his team’s journey back to state began by moving on from the past and focusing on the present.