Waterloo Columbus soccer moved on from the past and back to state

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus soccer coach William Maletta admits it was easy for his team to look in the rear-view mirror at the start of the season.
Coming off a 2019 state tournament run that ended with a 1-0 loss to Iowa City Regina in the championship match, the Sailors felt they had the pieces to compete for a title again in 2020 before that season was canceled.
Now, Columbus is back in Des Moines.
The Sailors (12-8) have been seeded No. 8 and will open state tournament play at noon against Burlington Notre Dame (20-1). This match marks a rematch of the Catholic Invitational where Columbus played Notre Dame to a tight 1-0 defeat. The Sailors lost all three matches that day by one-goal margins and Maletta believes that experience will be key entering state.
“I expect it to be very similar to that tournament where the games are going down to one-goal wins,” Maletta said. “It’s going to be this game (last week’s close substate final victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) amped up to 10.”
The Sailors’ coach said his team’s journey back to state began by moving on from the past and focusing on the present.
“I think it started at the beginning of the season and forgetting the past,” Maletta said. “A lot of these guys, and even myself, were stuck on the lost season. We had a very good group last year that would have had a chance to play (for a state title).
“It took us a while to get over that and realize this is our team now. This a new team. We’re not that team anymore and we need to adapt to the players we have here.”
Columbus showcased its depth in the substate final round with a blend of experienced players and newcomers providing quality touches and minutes off the bench. Conditioning was a major part of the Sailors’ state preparation.
“I think technical skills are there, the fundamentals of the game are there,” Maletta said. “We just need to make sure that we keep our bodies ready to go.”