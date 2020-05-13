Union's Rosauer remains optimistic after a pair of setbacks

Obviously, Rosauer was devastated after her injury.

“I cried a lot,” Rosauer said. “At that point, obviously, we did not know that our season was going to be canceled. So I was trying to accept having to watch all my friends play, and I was just going to be there on the sidelines.

“I was so confident, and I knew our soccer season was going to be put in my hands, and I knew what I had to do and knew I could do it. I know it sounds cocky, but I felt so confident in my abilities and the team we had returning, I felt great and let’s go kill this season.”

As Rosauer was coming to grips with her lost season, the coronavirus pandemic and the response to slow its spread forced the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to cancel the spring soccer season. Devastation hit Rosauer a second time.

Although she wasn’t going to be able to play, Rosauer now broke down for her teammates.