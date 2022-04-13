Union Knights feeling confident with where they're at

The Union girl's soccer team currently sits at 2-2 on the season. While a .500 record may not look like much at first glance, you'll see that the Knights have much reason for optimism upon further investigation.

Union's two losses have come to defending 3A state champion Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls, a 3A team that returns 10 of 11 starters from last year. Meanwhile, the Knights have secured a pair of 2-1 wins over Benton and Regina Catholic. Even in the 6-0 loss to the Tigers, there were positives to take away.

"We played 30 minutes of really great soccer," said head coach Les Redinbaugh. "We had another 50 minutes where we learned a lot. That's the important part about this game and playing non-conference is that we learn from it. We're learning how to defend better and we have a lot to take away from this game."

Though no team ever wants to give up six goals, it should be noted that keeper Dacey Powell still had an absolutely outstanding day in picking up 19 saves.

“She’s an extremely good keeper,” Redinbaugh said. “She’s very hard on herself so she was down after the match for getting chipped a couple of times. It’s a learning experience...She did a great job. We just need to keep positive about our play and our players. We’re a 1A school. We played good soccer against a 3A school that’s doing well this year.”

Although the Knights went just 2-13 last year, that team had just three seniors. Everyone else is back and more experienced after going through growing pains. The fact that Union has already equaled last years win total after just four games shows how much progress they've made already. If they continue to grow and play like they did for most of the second half against the Tigers (when they didn't surrender a goal for 30 minutes), Union could surely contend for a winning record.

Redinbaugh believes the Knights can do even more than that.

“I think moving forward we could challenge in 1A,” coach said. “I strongly believe that this team can challenge in 1A for a position to go on to state. We’re working toward that goal."

