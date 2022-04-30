That was then, this is now: ‘New’ Go-Hawks not trying to compete with last year’s state title team

The Waverly-Shell Rock girl’s soccer team has made a habit of deep runs in state tournaments over recent years.

For three consecutive seasons, the Go-Hawks earned a spot in the Class 2A state title game, winning their first state title in program history last season.

However, even with the prestigious history of the program, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Scott Schara said this years squad is not trying to be the same team as before.

“It is a new team,” Schara said. “It is a totally different team. It is a new team.”

Although this is a new team, the Go-Hawks return 11 players from last season’s state title team including this season’s top three scorers in UNI-commit Macy Smith, senior Morgan Aikey and junior Anna Stromberg.

The Go-Hawks also return the hero of the Class 2A state quarterfinals, goalkeeper Kaitlyn Eggena.

Although the Go-Hawks return a full lineup of players, they still need to replace a massive amount of offensive production following the departure of 2021 Courier Female Athlete of the Year Kenzie Roling, among others.

Despite accounting for 89-percent of goals scored this season, those 11 returning players only made up 37-percent of the Go-Hawks goals last season, according to Varsity Bound.

In addition to the departing production, the Go-Hawks entered the season without its state championship-winning head coach. Schara became the head coach of the Go-Hawks following the resignation of Lauren Greiner in September 2021.

In eight years as head coach, Greiner led Waverly-Shell Rock girl’s soccer to a 118-22 record.

With big shoes to fill for both himself and his players, Schara said his team entered the season with the mindset of controlling what they can control.

“We came in this year and our motto is ‘Win today,’” Schara said. “So, just focus on today…that is all we can control.”

He added that this motto helps his team avoid pressure that could result from the Go-Hawks comparing themselves with last year’s squad.

“We are not trying to compete with last year’s team,” Schara said. “We cannot win a state championship today. We cannot win a state championship tomorrow. So, it is might as well just have fun today.”

When asked if the Go-Hawks feel a target on their back, senior forward Macy Smith had a confident and definitive reply, but added that they do not shy away from the challenge.

“For sure,” Smith said. “Every day we have to work hard…so that we can overcome that.”

Sophomore forward Addie Juhl added that the team feels like each opponent comes ready to play the reigning champion Go-Hawks.

“I feel like a lot teams, when they come to play us, they get really excited to take on our team,” Juhl said. “It is definitely a lot of pressure.”

Smith said Waverly-Shell Rock avoided faltering under that pressure by working as a team.

“If we are a team, then you can go at anyone that you want,” Smith said. “You have everyone behind you and our coach does an amazing job.”

Juhl expanded, adding that it helps alleviate pressure when the team reminds themselves why they play.

“Also, just reminding each other on the field that this is fun and that this is meant to be fun,” Juhl said. “It relieves a lot of pressure knowing that we have each other’s backs”

The new-look Go-Hawks has used this team mentality to earn early season success, jumping out to a 7-1 record. Winners of seven straight, the Go-Hawks currently sit in sixth place in the IGHSAU Class 2A soccer rankings.

However, for the Go-Hawks, their goals do no center on rankings or state tournament runs.

The Go-Hawks’ goals emphasize what they can do on the field today, working hard today, and playing as a team today.

“Only today,” Smith said. “You work hard today, you get what you earn.”

