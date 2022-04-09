Significant Seven: Low numbers not deterring East High from having fun

The Waterloo East boy's soccer team didn't win on Friday night. They didn't win the night before that or either of the two games they played before that either. In four games this season, East High has yet to even score a goal.

If you think that's stopped them from having fun, think again.

As the Trojans walked off the field at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex on Friday evening following a 5-0 lost to Western Dubuque, there wasn't a face among them that wasn't sporting a smile. Athletic director Tim Moses had one on too. So did head coach Phedrick Cody.

Believe it or not, the smiles were actually well earned.

East had just lost to Des Moines Hoover 11-0 roughly 24 hours earlier in a game that lasted only one half due to the mercy rule. With Friday being a rescheduled game, roughly half the team was absent for a variety of reasons. As a result, East High went up against Western Dubuque with just seven players.

Let's go over that again. East High went up against Western Dubuque with just SEVEN players. Not only were there no subs, the Trojans were outmanned by four. Yet they played a full game and surrendered just five goals. An effort like that is most definitely something to smile about.

"I'm really proud of them," Cody said. "It's been a tough road for us. We've got a young squad with one senior in Alex Aguilar. The rest of the guys are (mostly) freshmen."

On a normal day, East High carries 13 players on the roster. After originally sporting a roster of 25, a dozen players were forced to sit due to academic ineligibility. Cody said the decision to to not carry forward with those players was made in an effort to "improve the culture at East High."

Cody said he doesn't have to worry about whether or not the significant seven got their school work done or not. Additionally, he believes the group of youngsters he has right now have a bright future ahead of them on the pitch.

"We've got an upcoming freshman right now who is really good in Anthony (Sanchez-Martin)," he said. "We've got another guy in Pray Reh that's a really good guy. We're coming along and I believe we're going to do a lot better in the near future."

Another name to watch is Juan Calderon-Moreno. The freshman keeper gave an outstanding effort on Friday in picking up 14 saves.

"Juan is immaculate," Cody said. "He's a first year player for East and a first year goalie. He's actually a forward who would love to be out there, but he's been a good role player. He's stepping in there because he knows we need him. He's reliable and you need a keeper on at all times. Juan's been doing a great job and I see big things for him in the future."

The wins haven't come yet. The goals haven't either. Still, what makes East High a team worth rooting for is the sense of brotherhood they've played with so far.

"We look at our team as a family," Cody said. "Sometimes you've got family members that do good and sometimes you've got some that do bad. Either way, you've got to keep on going and supporting the family. We keep on pushing through the good times and the bad times. That's the only way we can look at it right now. I love my boys regardless of whether we win or lose. I just want the effort and they're giving me that right now."

That sense of unity has kept the Trojans together so far. If the team's growth on the field matches the growth they've already shown off of it, East won't be goalless at the end of the season. While having more players would be nice, Cody and company will continue moving forward with the crew they have.

By seasons end, who knows? Maybe it's that crew that will record the second win in two seasons for East High.

"We would love the numbers, but if we aren't blessed with the numbers then continuing with the unity and finishing the season strong would be good enough for me," Cody said. "If we get some more to come along and join our family, more power to us. But I'm proud of what we've got right now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0