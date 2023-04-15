WATERLOO – The Waterloo West boys’ soccer team won both of its matches Saturday in its own tournament at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex

Behind an Aidin Bajramovic goal, the Wahawks topped previously unbeaten Dallas Center-Grimes, 1-0.

Then in its second game, West sophomore Aziz Salihovic scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sioux City West.

Kaden McConnell registered a pair of shutouts in net for the Wahawks who have won four straight and now are 4-1.

Columbus Catholic went 1-1 at the tournament, beating returning state qualifier North Fayette Valley, 1-0, before falling to Marion, 5-0.

The Cedar Falls boys dropped a 3-0 decision to Dallas Center-Grimes, and a 2-0 decision to Sioux City West.