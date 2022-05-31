Quick strikes by Underwood derail Dike-New Hartford

DES MOINES -- For a first time state tournament participant, it can be easy to be caught up in those initial experiences.

Dike-New Hartford admits that may have been the case Tuesday.

Underwood scored in the first two minutes of the first half, and then again in the first 25 seconds of the second half as the Eagles stunned the third-seeded Wolverines, 4-2, in a first-round Class 1A state tournament game at Cownie Soccer Park.

“I think we came into it timid, not playing our game…holding on really to see what would happen,” DNH head coach Kat Bering said. “That was our downfall. Kudos to Underwood. They played a fantastic game. I think we defeated ourselves in the first half because that was our own making. You could see in the second half that was more of us.”

The Wolverines (16-2) were on their heels from the get go.

Underwood’s Tieler Hull scored on a counter-attack just 1 minute and 3 seconds into the contest on a nice left-footed shot that just slip into the left corner of the net. That early deficit put DNH on the defensive and out of what it normally likes to do which is possess the ball.

The Eagles’ Cassidy Cunningham scored in the 22nd minute after a long run to make it 2-0 which would be the halftime score.

DNH had a couple of solid scoring chances, the best thwarted on outstanding anticipation of Underwood goalie Madison Ehrens smothering a point-blank shot by Rebecca Jorgensen.

“The halftime discussion was what we can do to win those little things, 50-50 balls, passing and possessing,” senior Sophia Hoffmann said. “I’m glad we came out harder in the second half.”

Needing a fast start to the second half to get back into the game, disaster struck the Wolverines quickly.

Hull, just a freshman, scored her 29th goal of the season using her speed, again, made a great run down the left side 24 seconds into the second half.

“I think we underestimated their speed a little bit, but again we were playing timid,” Bering said. “If we didn’t play timid I think it would be a different story.”

“On film we knew they were going to be quick, and even if they weren’t quick, they were going to possess quick,” Hoffmann said.

Hull’s goal deflated DNH, but not completely.

The Wolverines finally began to insert themselves with just under 20 minutes to go and Landphair pushed home her 57th goal of the season on an assist from Sophia Hoffman with 19:02 left in the game. The less than two minutes later, Hoffmann got a foot on a Lucy Varney shot redirecting it in and just like that the deficit was one.

“It gave us a jolt of energy,” Hoffmann said of the second goal. We were ready to charge for that third goal…it was a close game and I thought we might get that tie right there at the end…but they wanted to work as much as we did and stuff happens.”

DNH continued to apply pressure, over the next 10 minutes, but Underwood regained its composure and was able to keep the ball primarily in the Wolverines’ half of the pitch over the final five minutes, including getting a Georgia Paulson goal with just 10 seconds remaining.

Hoffmann said she was appreciative of the effort the team put in all season in particular her two fellow seniors Jorgensen and Lexie Fager.

“I think it is a slow burn at this point,” Hoffmann said of the realization of the season being over. “I’ve been playing with these girls since we were five years old, Becca and Lexi. It is kind of weird that this was our last game together.”

The loss wrapped up a season that saw the Wolverines earn a state tournament berth just two seasons after ending a sharing agreement with Hudson.

"A lot to be positive about with this experience," Bering said.

