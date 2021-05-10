Prep soccer: Roling leads top-ranked Go-Hawks past Columbus

WATERLOO – Kenzie Roling is the lethal weapon that nobody can stop.
The standout Waverly-Shell Rock senior turned in another dazzling display, connecting for six goals in soccer play Monday at T.J. McLaughlin Field
Roling booted home three goals in the first 15 minutes to spark the Class 2A No. 1 Go-Hawks to a convincing 7-1 win over Class 1A No. 2 Waterloo Columbus.
“It was important to jump on them early and build some momentum,” Roling said. “We’re always trying to get better and work on our game. We keep playing hard and we never let up.”
Roling, a University of Iowa commit, scored four goals in the first half and added two in the second. She also assisted on the team’s other goal, a second-half tally by junior Morgan Aikey.
Roling has scored 39 goals this season.
“Kenzie just continues to raise her level of play,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “She has made a really big jump and that’s attributed to all of the extra work she’s put in during the offseason. She’s a student of the game, and has continued to learn and grow. She’s always progressing.”
Roling has scored more than 100 career goals in high school despite missing her junior season after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She led W-SR to state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.
The Go-Hawks (10-2) have won nine straight matches and are peaking at the right time.
“We have one goal in mind, which is the state championship,” Roling said. “We still have a lot to work on before we can reach that goal. We just have to keep pushing toward that.”
The Go-Hawks were dominant against a strong Columbus squad that entered Monday’s play with a perfect 10-0 mark.
“One of our goals was to play solid for 80 minutes and I think our kids played hard the entire time. We never gave up,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get behind their defensive line as much as we wanted to. When we had the opportunity, we capitalized. We just didn’t have many chances.”
W-SR used an aggressive attack to keep the ball on its offensive end of the field for nearly the entire 80-minute match.
Roling received her share of assistance during Monday’s impressive win.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates – they do an amazing job,” Roling said. “Without them getting the ball to me, I wouldn’t be able to score those types of goals. Our team was ready for the challenge – Columbus has a very good team and it was a good test for us.”
The Sailors continued to play hard and closed within 4-1 when leading scorer Nikayla Youngblut found the back of the net early in the second half. The sophomore scored her 22nd goal of the season.
Roling then came back less than two minutes later, firing in a shot to build the Go-Hawk lead to 5-1.
Waverly-Shell Rock kept the pressure on and added two more goals in the decisive victory.
“It was a total team effort,” Greiner said. “It’s been fun to watch our players grow and become a cohesive unit. We’re excited for what’s to come in the rest of the season.”
For Columbus, it received a chance to measure itself against a top-level opponent from a bigger class.
“Overall, I’m super proud of our team,” Girsch said. “They have a great program and we knew it was going to be a great match. The only way we are going to get better is to play teams like that. That is one of the best teams we will see all year.”