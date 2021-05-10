Prep soccer: Roling leads top-ranked Go-Hawks past Columbus

She led W-SR to state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019.

The Go-Hawks (10-2) have won nine straight matches and are peaking at the right time.

“We have one goal in mind, which is the state championship,” Roling said. “We still have a lot to work on before we can reach that goal. We just have to keep pushing toward that.”

The Go-Hawks were dominant against a strong Columbus squad that entered Monday’s play with a perfect 10-0 mark.

“One of our goals was to play solid for 80 minutes and I think our kids played hard the entire time. We never gave up,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t get behind their defensive line as much as we wanted to. When we had the opportunity, we capitalized. We just didn’t have many chances.”

W-SR used an aggressive attack to keep the ball on its offensive end of the field for nearly the entire 80-minute match.

Roling received her share of assistance during Monday’s impressive win.