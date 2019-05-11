WAVERLY -- Teams that win at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational tend to feel like they've had very good days.
Once again Saturday, a field loaded with highly ranked Class 1A and 2A teams gathered for an exciting day of girls' soccer.
In the 'B' Bracket championship, Union of La Porte City came up a goal short in the championship match as it lost to Class 2A's third-ranked ADM 3-2.
Meanwhile, Waverly-Shell Rock was tough on its own pitch as the Go-Hawks outscored their opponents 17-1, finishing with a 2-0 victory over Spencer for the 'A" Bracket title.
"We didn't know a lot about Spencer other than watching them a little bit today," W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. "We did play them in the regional finals a few years ago, but today we just said we were going to come out and play our game. Overall we did that by possessing the ball more and capitalizing on what was given us."
The best opportunity for the Go-Hawks came at the 14:45 mark and they cashed in. Sophomore Kenzie Roling was breaking toward the net when a long pass came into her view.
"I wasn't sure who played that long ball but when it landed I turned toward the goal," Roling said. "I got by the first girl and dribbled past the next and took my shot."
The Go-Hawks also shut down every attack Spencer tried and then got an insurance goal from Siri Ott.
"This whole weekend was so good for us," added Roling. "It gave us the opportunity to fix some little things and hopefully move up the ranks a bit."
The Go-Hawks (10-1) hold down the No. 6 spot in Class 2A, while Spencer was ranked fourth.
For Union, a chance at a championship came up short as ADM held off a late charge.
The Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead as the first half was winding down. A score in the final minute by Union's Riley Rosauer cut the deficit to two, but more importantly gave the Knights momentum going into the break.
"That was a big goal for us and we knew if we could get the first goal of the second half we would have a great chance," said Knights coach Hunter Zempel. "We just didn't play that hard in the first but that goal led to a lot of positives in the second."
The Knights picked up a big goal in the first five minutes of the second half from Lexi Wagner to cut the deficit to 3-2, but several chances fell to the wayside as they could not score again.
Waterloo Columbus fought off Class 2A's Bondurant-Farrar 1-0 to open its bracket, then lost to eventual champion ADM.
"This is such a great tournament, but we got stuck in a very tough bracket," said assistant coach Hailee Bossard. "We knew we had it tough but you go into every game to win and like it is your last game to play. We lost to a very good ADM team, but we stayed in it and did not let it get away from us. We kept the game in check, but we let a lot of traffic around our net and they got the score."
