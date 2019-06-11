{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls’ Elli Gruhn and Waterloo United’s Erin Rankin were named first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Monday.

Gruhn, a senior, led Cedar Falls with six goals while Rankin, a junior, had five goals and one assist for the Waterloo United squad.

Second-team selections included junior Sarimah Ogbondah of Cedar Falls and sophomore Faith Trelka, who led Waterloo with 11 goals and three assists.

In addition, Mackenzie McCoy and Selma Begic of Waterloo along with Emma Klose and Nicole Motzko of Cedar Falls earned honorable mention recognition.

Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Caitlynn Daniels was Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Quinn Deahl was named Keeper of the Year.

All-Mississippi Valley

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

First team — Elli Gruhn, sr. (Cedar Falls), Angela Knies, jr. (C.R. Prairie), Sophia Meier, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Quinn Deahl, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Caitlynn Daniels, jr. (C.R. Xavier), Avery Campbell, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Brielle Bastian, fr. (C.R. Xavier), Tia Martin, sr. (Dub. Senior), Olivia Kruse, sr. (Dub. Senior), Gracie Mena, jr. (Dub. Senior), Samantha Schroder, sr. (I.C. High), Callie Menzel, soph. (I.C. High), Naomi Meurice, sr. (I.C. High), Erin Rankin, jr. (Waterloo), Alexis Banks, sr. (Western Dubuque).

Second team (metro only) — Sarimah Ogbondah, jr. (Cedar Falls), Faith Trelka, soph. (Waterloo).

Honorable mention (metro only) — Emma Klose, jr. (Cedar Falls), Nicole Motzko, jr. (Cedar Falls), Mackenzie McCoy, sr. (Waterloo), Selma Begic, soph. (Waterloo).

All-academic (metro only) — Kaelee Dean (Cedar Falls), Elliana Gruhn (Cedar Falls), Mackenzie McCoy (Waterloo), Katelyn Meyer (Waterloo), Laura Kaliban (Waterloo).

Athlete of year — Caitlynn Daniels, jr. (C.R. Xavier).

Keeper of year — Quinn Deahl, sr. (C.R. Prairie).

Coach of year — Chris Higgins and staff (C.R. Xavier).

VALLEY DIVISION

First team — Jennifer Schmidt, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Grace Walker, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Lauryn Vaske, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Anna Paca, sr. (Dub. Hempstead), Aaliyah Waggoner, jr. (Dub. Hempstead), Libby Perry, jr. (Dub. Wahlert), Maya Wachter, soph. (Dub. Wahlert), Rachel Olson, sr. (I.C. West), Marnie Vonderhaar, sr. (I.C. West), Kenadee Showalter, fr. (I.C. West), Abigail Santana, jr. (Linn-Mar), Hallie Peak, soph. (Linn-Mar), Emma Casebolt, soph. (Linn-Mar), Hannah Suskind, jr. (Linn-Mar).

Athlete of year — Abigail Santana, jr. (Linn-Mar).

Keeper of year — Anna Kimball, sr. (Linn-Mar).

Coach of year — Marco DeLeon and staff (Linn-Mar).

