Cedar Falls’ Elli Gruhn and Waterloo United’s Erin Rankin were named first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Monday.
Gruhn, a senior, led Cedar Falls with six goals while Rankin, a junior, had five goals and one assist for the Waterloo United squad.
Second-team selections included junior Sarimah Ogbondah of Cedar Falls and sophomore Faith Trelka, who led Waterloo with 11 goals and three assists.
In addition, Mackenzie McCoy and Selma Begic of Waterloo along with Emma Klose and Nicole Motzko of Cedar Falls earned honorable mention recognition.
Cedar Rapids Xavier junior Caitlynn Daniels was Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Quinn Deahl was named Keeper of the Year.
All-Mississippi Valley
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team — Elli Gruhn, sr. (Cedar Falls), Angela Knies, jr. (C.R. Prairie), Sophia Meier, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Quinn Deahl, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Caitlynn Daniels, jr. (C.R. Xavier), Avery Campbell, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Brielle Bastian, fr. (C.R. Xavier), Tia Martin, sr. (Dub. Senior), Olivia Kruse, sr. (Dub. Senior), Gracie Mena, jr. (Dub. Senior), Samantha Schroder, sr. (I.C. High), Callie Menzel, soph. (I.C. High), Naomi Meurice, sr. (I.C. High), Erin Rankin, jr. (Waterloo), Alexis Banks, sr. (Western Dubuque).
Second team (metro only) — Sarimah Ogbondah, jr. (Cedar Falls), Faith Trelka, soph. (Waterloo).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Emma Klose, jr. (Cedar Falls), Nicole Motzko, jr. (Cedar Falls), Mackenzie McCoy, sr. (Waterloo), Selma Begic, soph. (Waterloo).
You have free articles remaining.
All-academic (metro only) — Kaelee Dean (Cedar Falls), Elliana Gruhn (Cedar Falls), Mackenzie McCoy (Waterloo), Katelyn Meyer (Waterloo), Laura Kaliban (Waterloo).
Athlete of year — Caitlynn Daniels, jr. (C.R. Xavier).
Keeper of year — Quinn Deahl, sr. (C.R. Prairie).
Coach of year — Chris Higgins and staff (C.R. Xavier).
VALLEY DIVISION
First team — Jennifer Schmidt, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Grace Walker, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Lauryn Vaske, sr. (C.R. Kennedy), Anna Paca, sr. (Dub. Hempstead), Aaliyah Waggoner, jr. (Dub. Hempstead), Libby Perry, jr. (Dub. Wahlert), Maya Wachter, soph. (Dub. Wahlert), Rachel Olson, sr. (I.C. West), Marnie Vonderhaar, sr. (I.C. West), Kenadee Showalter, fr. (I.C. West), Abigail Santana, jr. (Linn-Mar), Hallie Peak, soph. (Linn-Mar), Emma Casebolt, soph. (Linn-Mar), Hannah Suskind, jr. (Linn-Mar).
Athlete of year — Abigail Santana, jr. (Linn-Mar).
Keeper of year — Anna Kimball, sr. (Linn-Mar).
Coach of year — Marco DeLeon and staff (Linn-Mar).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.