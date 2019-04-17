WATERLOO — Waterloo Columbus tallied a pair of second-half goals and edged Iowa City Regina 2-0 in a girls’ soccer matchup Wednesday.
After a scoreless opening half, the Sailors (3-2) broke through in the 65th minute when Emily Surma took the ball down the right side and connected with a waist-high shot.
Maddie Burr provided an insurance goal 10 minutes later on a free kick from more than 30 yards out. It was her second goal in as many games.
Regina fell to 1-2 on the season.
