Prep girls' soccer: Columbus connects during win over Iowa City Regina

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus showed how quickly the floodgates are capable of opening Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field.

Class 1A’s No. 2 ranked Sailors scored three times in 90 seconds near the end of the second half during a convincing 5-0 girls’ soccer win over No. 11 Iowa City Regina.

“I thought we came out really strong and set the tone from the beginning,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said, assessing a team that took a 2-0 lead into halftime. “I think we had a little lull almost to the end of the first half, second half. But then you could tell that we started to get comfortable towards the end here to be able to finish strong.

“I think it just shows that they’re able to connect together. We’ll all-encompassing.”

Sophomore forward Nikayla Youngblut continues to provide finishing touches for a Columbus team that improved to 10-0.

Adrianna Gallen turned the corner along the left edge of the box and completed a skilled centering pass to Youngblut for a hat trick goal with 2:28 remaining in the second half. Thirty seconds later Gallen scored off a nice feed from Reagan Lindsay's free kick. Within the next minute, Kayla Koch drilled a shot into the back of the net to put an exclamation point on the Sailors’ victory.