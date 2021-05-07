Prep girls' soccer: Columbus connects during win over Iowa City Regina

WATERLOO – Waterloo Columbus showed how quickly the floodgates are capable of opening Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
Class 1A’s No. 2 ranked Sailors scored three times in 90 seconds near the end of the second half during a convincing 5-0 girls’ soccer win over No. 11 Iowa City Regina.
“I thought we came out really strong and set the tone from the beginning,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch said, assessing a team that took a 2-0 lead into halftime. “I think we had a little lull almost to the end of the first half, second half. But then you could tell that we started to get comfortable towards the end here to be able to finish strong.
“I think it just shows that they’re able to connect together. We’ll all-encompassing.”
Sophomore forward Nikayla Youngblut continues to provide finishing touches for a Columbus team that improved to 10-0.
Adrianna Gallen turned the corner along the left edge of the box and completed a skilled centering pass to Youngblut for a hat trick goal with 2:28 remaining in the second half. Thirty seconds later Gallen scored off a nice feed from Reagan Lindsay's free kick. Within the next minute, Kayla Koch drilled a shot into the back of the net to put an exclamation point on the Sailors’ victory.
Youngblut opened scoring when she chased down a loose ball in the attacking third and converted a breakaway look in the 12th minute. Gallen generated a throw-in along the sideline that found Koch, who touched the ball back to Youngblut for an accurate shot from the top of the box for Columbus’ second goal in the 35th minute.
A sophomore competing in her long-awaited first season of varsity soccer, Youngblut said after the match that Columbus’ players have made growth together since their season debut. She's now scored a team-high 21 goals.
“We’re connecting like crazy,” Youngblut said. “I’m just so happy that this team came together. We’ve improved incredibly from the first game.”
Regina (5-4) generated just a handful of shots against the Sailor defense. Columbus’ goalkeeper Becca DuFour made a sure-handed save when Grace Gaarde lofted an accurate direct kick on net from 20 yards out back when the Sailors held just a one-goal lead. DuFour denied a shot from Hope Simpson inside the box with 14 minutes remaining in the second half before Columbus’ strong finishing flurry.
Columbus controlled possession on Regina’s half of the field for much of the first 40 minutes and a Sailor back line led by senior defender Reagan Lindsay handled pressure and limited Regina’s looks in the second half.
“Her leadership back there is excellent,” Girsch said, assessing the play of Columbus’ talented multi-sport athlete. “She’s confident in her ability to be able to direct and help her other defenders navigate that. She’s comfortable on the ball, composed. She knows when to clear it and when find a foot. You can tell her leadership really shines.”
Up next for Columbus is a showdown with Class 2A’s top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock at 5:30 p.m. Monday on T.J. McLaughlin Field.
“We’re ready,” Girsch said. “That’s the next game ahead. We confident in our ability. It’s going to be an awesome match. They’re a great program and that only helps us advance to grow our team. That’s why we’re excited to play them.”