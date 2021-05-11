Prep boys' soccer: Waterloo West strikes early, holds off Jefferson

Jefferson’s Joshua Morris put his team on the board when he completed a lengthy run in the 62nd minute. The J-Hawks spent the majority of the second half in West territory with Amisi finally breaking through for a second Jefferson goal that put pressure on the hosts to finish.

“We wanted more numbers behind the ball and that probably affected us on the offensive end, trying to get forward maybe with tired legs,” Penning said, assessing the final 40 minutes. “But we definitely didn’t want to sit in as much as they made us.”

In what became a game with limited margin for error, Jackison Dimanche – who made a midseason move to goalkeeper – came up with key stops and helped organize the defense to fend off multiple Jefferson looks.

Penning credited the work of his goalkeeper’s coach Brian Guetzlaff for Dimanche’s rapid development.

“Coach Guetzlaff has done a good job and he (Dimanche) is way more than just serviceable for us back there,” Penning noted.

On the field, Herbert noted connecting, getting forward more frequently and just playing as a team are the areas where he’s seen growth from the Wahawks this season.