Prep boys' soccer: Waterloo West strikes early, holds off Jefferson

WATERLOO – By the time the sun began to set and temperatures cooled Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium, Waterloo West appeared to have its soccer match against Cedar Rapids Jefferson in hand.
As it turned out, the Wahawks did enough work early to prevail in what became a tight one-goal contest.
West scored three first-half goals and withstood consistent Jefferson pressure over the final 40 minutes of a 3-2 victory in a battle of Mississippi Valley Conference teams that entered the pitch with winning records.
“They’re a dangerous team,” West coach Michael Penning said. “In that first half getting three that probably wasn’t reflective to how the game was up to that point. We were fortunate to be up three, finishing some chances.”
Jefferson spent the final seven minutes searching for an equalizer after pulling within one when Exoce Amisi settled the ball in the box, turned and fired a shot that sharply cut inside the far post.
“We knew they were going to get a run,” Penning added. “They’ve got some dangerous guys that fly around. They’re physical. They play hard so we knew we were going to have to hold on.”
West (10-6) has now won six of last eight games and recovered from a pair of shutout losses with back-to-back victories. Jefferson fell to (6-6) and has dropped its last two matches after a five-game win streak.
This win took grit for a Wahawks team that played 100 minutes the previous night and defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a penalty kick shootout on the road.
Fortunately for West, the team was sharp at the start.
West’s defense came up with three early stops on Jefferson set pieces in the attacking third before quickly finding separation.
Wahawk forward Grant Herbert struck twice within a minute to give the West an early two-goal advantage.
Herbert opened scoring when he fielded a long centering pass from Arnel Topcagic and found the vacant portion of the net in the 17th minute.
“I saw Arnel coming down the wing and beat his guy,” Herbert recalled. “I was just yelling for the ball and he got a nice pass into me.”
One minute later, Herbert pounced on the goalkeeper’s deflection from Htat Lin’s free kick and scored.
West had three other quality chances saved by Jefferson goalkeeper Jacob Cross, but added a third goal after Patrick Togba was tackled on a run inside the box with time expiring in the first half. Harun Tricic stepped up and converted the penalty kick with a shot down the middle for his first goal of the season.
The second half belonged to the visitors.
Jefferson’s Joshua Morris put his team on the board when he completed a lengthy run in the 62nd minute. The J-Hawks spent the majority of the second half in West territory with Amisi finally breaking through for a second Jefferson goal that put pressure on the hosts to finish.
“We wanted more numbers behind the ball and that probably affected us on the offensive end, trying to get forward maybe with tired legs,” Penning said, assessing the final 40 minutes. “But we definitely didn’t want to sit in as much as they made us.”
In what became a game with limited margin for error, Jackison Dimanche – who made a midseason move to goalkeeper – came up with key stops and helped organize the defense to fend off multiple Jefferson looks.
Penning credited the work of his goalkeeper’s coach Brian Guetzlaff for Dimanche’s rapid development.
“Coach Guetzlaff has done a good job and he (Dimanche) is way more than just serviceable for us back there,” Penning noted.
On the field, Herbert noted connecting, getting forward more frequently and just playing as a team are the areas where he’s seen growth from the Wahawks this season.
“We’re starting to believe that we can hang with some pretty good teams,” Penning added. “We’re melding as a team, getting used to playing together and figuring out what kind of team we’re going to have and finishing our chances.”