WATERLOO -- Sawwin Lin believes his Waterloo Columbus soccer team can play much better than what it has shown thus far.
That's not good news for the rest of Class 1A.
The top-ranked Sailors are 13-2 with their only losses coming to Davenport Assumption (1-0) and second-ranked Iowa City Regina (2-1). They have allowed just seven goals in 15 games.
Tuesday night, Columbus dominated Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-0.
"We didn't play good in the first half," said Lin. "We did not pass the ball well and I think we may have been a little cocky at times. We need to settle it down and play our game."
Columbus settled down, indeed, and Lin was in the middle of it as he received a pass from Jezz Chacon Rodriguez, who drew out the goalkeeper before delivering the ball to Lin for an easy score and a 1-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Ray Seidel made it 2-0.
Lin went on to add three additional tallies to bring his goal total to 20 for the year.
"We went into this game with very little expectations," said Sailors coach William Maletta. "Gladbrook-Reinbeck is always good, but we have so much faith in this team, that we just go out and play.
"They (Rebels) did step up their game and made things hard for us in that first half. They made it tough on us to pass the ball and worked us hard when we had the ball. We just stuck with the plan and sharpened our passing a little better."
Lin's second goal came in the 27th minute.
"We were not nervous going into this game, we just didn't play our way," said Lin. "We began to pass better and make plays. We got ourselves in control and played much better."
Nga Reh assisted on two goals then took matters onto his own foot with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, blasting a long shot across the penalty box for a 4-0 Columbus lead at the half.
Lin opened the second half with a penalty kick in the 46th minute that made it 5-0.
"We played them earlier in the year and really got lucky with a goal right away," Rebels coach Jon Dinsdale said of a 2-1 loss to the Sailors to open the season. "I thought we played pretty good in the first half here, we just didn't catch many breaks.
"Columbus is a very, very good team and you have to play your best. We let it get a little out of hand in the second half and we got a little tired and did not play the way we can play. We would definitely like to play them again."
Seidel and Lin added goals later in the second half, while Sailors keepers Aidan Schmitz and John Rausch teamed for the shutout.
GC/G-R is now 5-5 on the season.
