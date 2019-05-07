WATERLOO -- It was a fantastic display of defense by two outstanding opponents for 80-plus minutes Tuesday.
It was also evident that only something spectacular would end it.
Iowa City High found the spectacular.
John Geerdes scored with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in overtime as the third-ranked Little Hawks rallied to beat Cedar Falls 2-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' soccer game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
"In overtime, it can go either way and they capitalized on the chances they had," Tigers head coach Spencer Steffy said.
"It was a boom-boom thing. We didn't miss a mark. It was really well-worked. It is disappointing, but a really nice goal they beat us on."
Geerdes had tied the game in the 69th minute when he gathered a loose ball at the top of the box off a free kick and hammered a shot toward the net that somehow navigated its way through multiple players and may have been deflected home by the outstretched leg of a teammate.
The game-winning goal was a thing of beauty, however.
City High (10-1) was awarded a free kick just in front of its bench and about 35 yards out. On a set piece, Adam Engelbrecht lifted a high, long pass. Geerdes, a defender who had joined the fray, dove with a Tiger defender marking him close, got his head on the ball and directed it home for the victory.
"They got a really scrappy goal that they earned kind of late to tie it, and it was hard for us to come back," Steffy said. "We were in a little fog after that, but getting to overtime was great.
"They are dangerous on set pieces and I thought we had done a good job up to that point on those."
Steffy thought his team showed it could play with just about any team in the state.
"I think our guys know we can play with teams like this. We proved it tonight," Steffy said. "I thought we played right with them. We belong with teams like that."
After a scoreless first half where neither team had many good scoring chances, Cedar Falls (6-5) struck first in the 52nd minute.
Tim Thompson found himself with the ball on the right wing, and after turning the corner and beating a Little Hawk defender, he fired a crossing pass into the box that Randev Goonesekere was able to gather and sneak inside the left post with a hard, point-blank shot.
It was Goonesekere's team-leading seventh goal.
"Tim Thompson was dangerous tonight," Steffy said. "He had a couple of good chances on the cross, and Randev did a good job of burying it.
"We were in good shape at that point, but I thought we could've pressed a little harder and pushed to that second and see the game out a little differently."
