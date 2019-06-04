Cedar Falls goalkeeper Matthew Cook was named Mississippi Division Keeper of the Year Monday when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-league teams and awards.
Cook, a senior, posted a 1.37 goals-against average and a .814 save percentage for a Tigers team that finished 10-7. Six of those losses were by one goal.
Three more Cedar Falls players made the Mississippi Division first team — defender Oskar Brocka, midfielder Tanner Tangen and forward Randev Goonesekere.
Goonesekere finished the season with 10 goals and nine assists, Tangen had a pair of goals and 12 assists, and Brocka got into the scoring column with four goals and one assist.
Cedar Falls’ Harrison Hall and Nathan Le made the Mississippi Division second team, while Waterloo West leading scorer Edvin Rizvic (14 goals, 10 assists) was a second-team selection in the Valley Division.
All-MVC
MISSISSIPPI DIVISION
First team — Oskar Brocka, sr. (Cedar Falls), Tanner Tangen, sr. (Cedar Falls), Randev Goonesekere, sr. (Cedar Falls), Mateaus Lewis, sr. (C.R. Prairie), Grant Knutson, sr. (C.R. Washington), Keaton Woods, sr. (C.R. Washington), Brooks Papendick, sr. (C.R. Washington), Andy Mijatovic, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Michael Glavan, jr. (C.R. Xavier), Kristijan Smolcic, sr. (C.R. Xavier), Adam Wessels, jr. (Dub. Senior), Adam Engelbrecht, jr. (I.C. High), John Geerdes, sr. (I.C. High), Quincy Ott, jr. (I.C. High).
Second team (metro only) — Harrison Hall, sr. (Cedar Falls), Nathan Le, jr. (Cedar Falls).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Cade McCann, jr. (Cedar Falls), Benny Bundi, sr. (Cedar Falls), Melecio Zacarias-Cano, soph. (Wat. East), Ahkil Muhammad, jr. (Wat. East).
All-academic (metro only) — Randev Goonesekere (Cedar Falls), Harrison Hall (Cedar Falls), Pedro Sebastian (Wat. East), Gage Russell (Wat. East).
Athlete of year — Andy Mijatovic, sr. (C.R. Xavier).
Keeper of year — Matthew Cook, sr. (Cedar Falls).
Coach of year — Amir Hadzic (C.R. Xavier).
VALLEY DIVISION
First team — Blaze Bouzek, sr. (C.R. Jefferson), Elijah Lingren, soph. (C.R. Jefferson), Alan Kim, jr. (C.R. Kennedy), Curtis Ratzer, jr. (C.R. Kennedy), Holden DeVore, jr. (C.R. Kennedy), Jared Block, sr. (Dub. Wahlert), Diego Lopez, jr. (Dub. Wahlert), Cameron Haugen, sr. (Dub. Wahlert), Joey Kuehn, sr. (I.C. West), Gada Ambo, sr. (I.C. West), Roberto Machado Guzman, soph. (I.C. West), Brody Shilling, jr. (I.C. West), Ryan Johnson, jr. (Linn-Mar), Bas Jordaan, jr. (Linn-Mar).
Second team (metro only) — Edvin Rizvic, sr. (Wat. West).
Honorable mention (metro only) — Harun Tricic, soph. (Wat. West), Riley Sloyer, jr. (Wat. West).
All-academic (metro only) — Tanner Pollock (Wat. West), Edvin Rizvic (Wat. West).
Athlete of year — Gada Ambo, sr. (I.C. West).
Keeper of year — Zach Albright, sr. (I.C. West).
Coach of year — Adrian Evans (C.R. Kennedy).
