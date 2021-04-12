Metro roundup: Waterloo soccer opens with win over Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — Waterloo scored five goals in the first half and opened its season Monday night with a 7-0 win over Marshalltown.

Anna McNally and Adalyn Westendorf scored twice to lead Waterloo on a day in which nine of the 16 players that stepped onto the soccer pitch received their first varsity action.

Minela Kajtezovic, Belle Stoffer and Katelyn Thomas also scored goals during Waterloo’s victory.

Girls’ tennis

At the University of Northern Iowa tennis courts, Cedar Falls secured an impressive 7-2 victory over 2019 Class 1A state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Tigers won four of six singles matches and swept the three doubles contests. Maya Mallavarapu was the first player off the court for Cedar Falls with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Courtney Carstensen. Mallavarapu and Mira Keeran teamed up for a 6-2, 6-3 win in the top doubles match.

Keeran and her Cedar Falls teammate, Madison Sagers, posted straight-set singles victories. The Tigers’ Sriya Kalala prevailed in a match tiebreak over Ella Tallett at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

Sagers and Malina Amjadi and Kalala and Elena Escalada posted straight-set doubles victories in the No. 2 and 3 matches.