WAVERLY -- Cedar Falls sliced through Waverly-Shell Rock's defense and raced to an 8-2 win in a season-opening boys' soccer matchup Saturday.
The Go-Hawks struck first, but Cedar Falls responded with four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 halftime lead.
"Giving up the first goal was tough, but we responded really well," said Tigers head coach Spencer Steffy. "We got a lot of guys in to get some playing time and experience.
"It was good to come out with a win and put some goals in the back of the net."
Carter Svoboda contributed two of those goals while Tanner Tangen, Benny Bundi, Tim Thompson, Nathan Le and Oscar Brocka added one apiece. Tangen also had a pair of assists.
TRACK AND FIELD: Saturday's Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational girls' track and field meet that included Cedar Falls and Waterloo East, was cancelled because of poor weather.
TENNIS: Girls' tennis dual meets featuring Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West and Waterloo East respectively, were also postponed Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.