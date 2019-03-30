{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- Cedar Falls sliced through Waverly-Shell Rock's defense and raced to an 8-2 win in a season-opening boys' soccer matchup Saturday.

The Go-Hawks struck first, but Cedar Falls responded with four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 halftime lead.

"Giving up the first goal was tough, but we responded really well," said Tigers head coach Spencer Steffy.  "We got a lot of guys in to get some playing time and experience.

"It was good to come out with a win and put some goals in the back of the net."

Carter Svoboda contributed two of those goals while Tanner Tangen, Benny Bundi, Tim Thompson, Nathan Le and Oscar Brocka added one apiece. Tangen also had a pair of assists.

TRACK AND FIELD: Saturday's Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invitational girls' track and field meet that included Cedar Falls and Waterloo East, was cancelled because of poor weather.

TENNIS: Girls' tennis dual meets featuring Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo West and Waterloo East respectively, were also postponed Saturday.

