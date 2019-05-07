{{featured_button_text}}

LA PORTE CITY — Union Community stonewalled Waterloo Columbus’ attack and pulled out a 2-1 victory Tuesday in a battle of top 15 girls’ soccer teams.

The fourth-ranked Knights (8-1) got first-half goals from Allie Carty and Riley Rosauer while goalkeeper Jasmyn Bush stopped eight shots by 13th-ranked Columbus (7-4).

Lexi Wagner and Rosauer had assists for Union.

Columbus’ Alivia Schultz converted a feed from Katelyn Blair to break up the shutout with eight minutes remaining, but the Sailors couldn’t get the equalizer.

C.R. XAVIER 7, WATERLOO 1: Brielle Bastian collected three goals and Caitlyn Daniels scored twice and assisted twice as sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-3) handed Waterloo a Mississippi Valley Conference setback.

Waterloo (6-5) put just four shots on the Saints net and couldn’t get any past Xavier goalkeeper Maggie Conrad.

Boys’ soccer

C.R. XAVIER 8, WATERLOO EAST 1: Nicholas Fischer and Andrija Mijatovic scored three times apiece as Class 2A’s No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier overpowered Waterloo East in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

The Saints improved to 10-2 on the season while East slipped to 3-12.

Summaries

Girls’ tennis

I.C. WEST 9, WAT. WEST 0

Singles — Jessica Moonjelly (ICW) def. Meredith Eighmey 6-0, 6-0, Audrey Koch (ICW) def. Ava Shepard 6-0, 6-0, Caroline Mascardo (ICW) def. Quita Jackson 6-0, 6-0, Carolina Chandler (ICW) def. Kathleen Hepworth 6-1, 6-0, Vivian Mitchell (ICW) def. Zonish Tahir 6-0, 6-0, Natalie Katz (ICW) def. Kseniya Landar 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Moonjelly/Koch (ICW) def. Eighmey/Shepard 6-1, 6-0, Mascardo/Mitchell (ICW) def. Jackson/Hepworth 6-0, 6-0, Chandler/Katz (ICW) def. Tahir Citlalli/Mendoza 6-0, 6-0.

I.C. LIBERTY 7, WAT. WEST 2

Singles — Eighmey (West) def. Sushma Sunthona 7-6, 6-0, Grace Brusegaard (ICL) def. Alyson Hurley 6-2, 6-4, Abby Fowler (ICL) def. Shepard 6-1, 6-1, Laven DeYoung (ICL) def. Jackson 6-4, 4-6, 10-6, Courtney Olson (ICL) def. Hepworth 6-3, 6-2, Megan Uden (CL) def. Tahir 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Eighmey/Shepard (West) def. Sunthona/Brusegaard 6-4, 3-6, 11-9, Fowler/DeYoung (ICL) def. Hurley/Hepworth 6-2, 6-3, Olson/Uden (ICL) def. Landar/Mendoza 6-0, 6-0.

