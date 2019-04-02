Cedar Falls won in dramatic fashion while Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus posted impressive victories to kick off the boys' dual tennis season Tuesday.
Cedar Falls edged Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4 with the help of tiebreaker singles victories by Siddhartha Kalala and Cedric Hassman and a key doubles victory from Hassman and freshman Neel Shah.
Columbus cruised past Waverly-Shell Rock without dropping a set, 9-0, while West outplayed Iowa City High, 7-2. Wahawk freshman Will Klabunde came from behind to win his singles match and clinch the meet.
"I am very happy with how my team competed today," said West coach James McManus. "It was great to see Will's immediate impact as he clinched the meet for us today. In the second set he was down 5-4 and faced 0-30 on his serve and hit a few clutch first serves to keep him in the set."
In girls' tennis action, Cedar Falls defeated Class 1A's second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3. Sisters Krisha and Mira Keeran were strong at the top of the Tigers' lineup while Elena Escalada and Vipsa Dodiya delivered a big doubles win in a third-set tiebreaker.
Elsewhere, Waterloo Columbus kicked off its season with an 8-1 win over Waverly-Shell Rock and Iowa City High blanked Waterloo West, 9-0.
Soccer
Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus posted season-opening boys' soccer wins Tuesday while Cedar Falls edged Dubuque Hempstead in a girls' matchup.
West blanked Waverly-Shell Rock 3-0 as senior Edvin Rizvic scored a pair of goals and Dino Pilipovic had one. Rizvic and Carson Rowenhorst added assists while Riley Sloyer denied the only four shots Waverly-Shell Rock (0-2) was able to put on goal.
Columbus (1-0) edged Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2-1, converting two of its eight shots on net while the Cedar Falls girls opened with a 1-0 thriller over Dubuque Hempstead.
