WATERLOO — The top two teams in the state’s current Class 1A girls’ tennis rankings tangled Tuesday at Byrnes Park, and Waterloo Columbus had to dig deep to protect its No. 1 spot and undefeated record.
The Sailors (6-0) and second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier were tied at 4-4 with only the No. 1 doubles match remaining, and Columbus’ Taylor Hogan and Grace Sullivan rallied for a 7-6, 3-6, 11-9 win that clinched the team victory.
Xavier was at match point at 9-8 in the third set tiebreaker, but Hogan and Sullivan rallied to win the next three points to pull it out.
“I’ve been doing this for 50 years or so, and this one ranks up there in the top two or three for excitement,” said Columbus head coach Dave Will.
The Sailors got singles wins from Hogan, Elysse Trost and Chloe Butler, who stepped in for ailing Margaret Harn to provide a critical victory, along with a key doubles win from Elysse Trost and Bella Fain.
CEDAR FALLS 9, WATERLOO WEST 0: Cedar Falls continued to roll through the early part of the season as the Tigers swept past Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
The Tigers (7-0) won by a 9-0 margin for the fifth time of the season. They didn’t lose a set Tuesday and got 6-0, 6-0 sweeps from Mira Keeran, Jamie Knox, Elena Escalada and the doubles team of Krisha Keeran and Mira Keeran.
Boys’ tennis
CEDAR FALLS 9, WAT. WEST 0: Cedar Falls rolled through Tuesday’s metro dual meet without dropping a set.
Vikash Ayyappan faced the toughest challenge, score-wise, fighting off J.P. Richmond of West 7-5, 7-5.
C.R. XAVIER 9, COLUMBUS 0: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier overpowered No. 4 Columbus in boys’ tennis action.
After rolling through the singles with six straight set victories, Xavier (5-2) won two of the doubles matches in tiebreakers.
Golf
COLUMBUS TOPS JESUP: Ben Skyles and Molly Fereday claimed medalist honors as Waterloo Columbus defeated Jesup in boys’ and girls’ golf dual meets Tuesday at Jesup Golf and Country Club.
Skyles shot a 40 with Trey Mudd second at 43 and Charlie Lorenz third at 44.
Fereday carded a 50 in the girls’ meet. Columbus’ Caitlin Heine was second (53) with Kenedy Backes of Jesup third (55).
Boys’ soccer
CEDAR FALLS 1, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 0: Randev Goonesekere provided the only goal with a header off a set piece as Cedar Falls held off Dubuque Wahlert in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Blake Gleason set up the Tigers’ score, which came late in the first half.
Cedar Falls goalkeeper Matthew Cook finished with eight saves.
“Our entire back line of defense played really, really well,” said head coach Spencer Steffey, whose team improved to 3-3.
WATERLOO WEST 5, WESTERN DUBUQUE 1: Waterloo West improved to 7-3 with a Mississippi Valley Conference rout of Western Dubuque.
Edvin Rizvic and Lukombo Tatukila slammed home a pair of goals apiece and Tanner Pollock also scored. Grant Herbert had two assists and Kenan Kudic and Rizvic one each.
IOWA CITY REGINA 2, COLUMBUS 1: Top-ranked Regina handed No. 5 Columbus its first setback of the season in a shootout.
Girls’ soccer
WATERLOO 3, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 2, OT: Waterloo stormed back from a Monday shootout loss to Decorah with an overtime thriller at Dubuque Hempstead.
Isabelle Stoffer scored her first career goal just three minutes into the game and Erin Rankin connected three minutes into the second half before Hempstead tied it and forced the overtime.
Waterloo’s Faith Trelka served a corner kick into the Hempstead penalty area five minutes into the extra period, and Rankin put it home for her team’s fourth win in six games.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 1, CEDAR FALLS 0: Dubuque Wahlert shut out Cedar Falls in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
The Tigers (1-5) got six saves from keeper Annika Strohm.
Summaries
Girls’ tennis
COLUMBUS 5, C.R. XAVIER 4
Singles — Taylor Hogan (Col) def. Myako Coffey 6-2, 6-1, Emily Jasper (CRX) def. Bella Fain 6-2, 6-3, Elysse Trost (Col) def. Sarah Abu-Nameh 6-3, 7-5, Maddie Abu-Nameh (CRX) def. Grace Sullivan 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, Courtney Carstensen (CRX) def. Bailey Sinnwell 6-1, 6-2, Chloe Butler (Col) def. Ally Burger 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Hogan/Sullivan (Col) def. Coffey/Jasper 7-6, 3-6, 11-9, Trost/Fain (Col) def. S. Abu-Nameh/M. Abu-Nameh 6-2, 6-4, Carstensen/Burger (CRX) def. Butler/Bre Phillips 6-2, 6-4.
CEDAR FALLS 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Krisha Keeran (CF) def. Meredith Eighmey 6-0, 6-1, Mira Keeran (CF) def. Regan Davis 6-0, 6-0, Maline Amjadi (CF) def. Ava Shepard 6-0, 6-2, Jamie Knox (CF) def. Alyson Hurley 6-0, 6-0, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Sarah Rizvic 6-0, 6-0, Vipsa Dodiya (CF) def. Kaitlyn Meyer 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — K. Keeran/M. Keeran (CF) def. Eighmey/Davis 6-0, 6-0, Amjadi/Knox (CF) def. Shepard/Hurley 6-2, 6-0, Escalada/Dodiya (CF) def. Rizvic/Meyer 6-0, 6-2.
Boys’ tennis
C.R. XAVIER 9, COLUMBUS 0
Singles — Brady Horstmann (CRX) def. Daniel Buchanan 6-1, 6-4, Wes Johnson (CRX) def. Joseph Haag 6-1, 6-1, Matthew Schmit (CRX) def. Jon Dobson 7-5, 6-0, Garrett Coester (CRX) def. Dylan Mack 6-2, 6-1, Hugh Courter (CRX) def. Alex Buser 6-0, 6-2, Ethan Shimak (CRX) def. Alex Feldmann 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Johnson/Schmit (CRX) def. Buchanan/Haag 5-7, 7-6, 16-14, Horstmann/Courter (CRX) def. Buser/Dobson 6-0, 6-3, Coester/Shimak (CRX) def. Feldmann/Mack 6-1, 1-6, 10-5.
CEDAR FALLS 9, WAT. WEST 0
Singles — Siddhartha Kalala (CF) def. Zach Heyerhoff 6-3, 6-1, Ben Campbell (CF) def. Nick Ritland 6-3, 6-3, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Andrew Christensen 6-4, 6-1, Neel Shah (CF) def. Will Klabunde 6-1, 6-0, Cedric Hassman (CF) def. Austin Tieskotter 6-0, 6-1, Vikash Ayyappan (CF) def. J.P. Richmond 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles — Campbell/Chandra (CF) def. Heyerhoff/Christensen 6-3, 7-5, Shah/Hassman (CF) def. Ritland/Richmond 6-1, 6-1, Hari Surnedi/Chris Sell (CF) def. Klabunde/Tieskotter 6-2, 6-3.
Girls’ golf
COLUMBUS 220, JESUP 244
Columbus — Molly Fereday 50 (medalist), Caitlin Heine 53 (runner-up), Sophia Hanson 58, Bella Lorenz 59, Jenna Ward 70.
Jesup — Kenedy Backes 55, Rachel Clayberg 59, Riley Mihm 61, Allie Borgerding 69, Grace Distler 70.
Boys’ golf
COLUMBUS 183, JESUP 243
Columbus — Ben Skyles 40 (medalist), Trey Mudd 43 (runner-up), Charlie Lorenz 44, Jon Sigwarth 56, Nolan Leslie 63, Patrick Steele 65.
Jesup — Cole Bucknell 56, Gavin Nolan 58, Cole Oberbroeckling 63, Alex Flaharty 66, Brayden Menuey 67.
