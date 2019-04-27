WATERLOO -- Maddie Burr and Adrianna Gallen scored goals as 13th-ranked Waterloo Columbus edged Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls' soccer matchup.
The opening half was a back-and-forth draw until a hand ball in the box against A-P resulted in a penalty kick that Burr buried.
Columbus (5-2) protected that 1-0 lead and got an insurance goal from freshman Gallen, her first varsity score, in the final minute.
WATERLOO 3, WESTERN DUBUQUE 0: Waterloo improved to 6-2 with a solid shutout over Western Dubuque in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' soccer match Friday.
Kayla Koch converted a cross from Mackenzie McCoy just two minutes into the game to give Waterloo an early advantage that held up until halftime.
Faith Trelka took a pair of feeds from Koch and scored early in the second half to make it 3-0. Izzy Guyer recorded her fourth shutout of the season in goal.
Boys' tennis
WAT. WEST 6, C.R. KENNEDY 3: Waterloo West set the tone with four wins in singles as the Wahawks topped Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Mississippi Valley Conference tennis dual meet Friday.
Andrew Christensen, Zach Heyerhoff, Nick Ritland and J.P. Richmnd swept their singles matches in straight sets. The Heyerhoff-Christensen and Ritland-Richmond doubles teams also rolled to straight-set wins.
"I was very pleased with the high energy our team brought at home today," said West coach James McManus. "Zach Heyerhoff and Andrew Christensen are starting to really click and I wouldn't be surprised if they shock some teams at districts, and make the state tournament."
C.R. WASHINGTON 6, CEDAR FALLS 3: Cedar Rapids Washington had too much firepower at the top of its lineup as the Warriors topped Cedar Falls 6-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference boys' tennis action Friday.
Cedric Hassman and Vikash Ayyappan won their singles matches and teamed up for a doubles win for the Tigers.
Girls' tennis
C.R. KENNEDY 8, WAT. WEST 1: Cedar Rapids Kennedy swept the singles competition and rolled past Waterloo West in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' tennis action.
The Wahawks' only victory came at No. 1 doubles where Meredith Eighmey and Regan Davis fought their way to a three-set win.
CEDAR FALLS 6, C.R. WASHINGTON 3: Wins at the top five singles positions propelled Cedar Falls to a 6-3 Mississippi Valley Conference girls' tennis win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Krisha Keeran, Mira Keeran, Maline Amjadi and Elena Escalada won in straight sets, while Jamie Knox prevailed in a tiebreaker.
Cedar Falls is now 10-0 and leads the conference.
Track and field
SAILORS WIN: Waterloo Columbus picked up a pair of relay wins at Friday's Union Community Invitational track and field meet.
The Sailors' group of Tristan Wright, Don Patnode, Cannon Butler and Kaden Ludwig won the sprint medley in 1:39.68, while Wright, Reed Ulses, Butler and Ludwig captured the 4x200 in 1:34.77.
Other top finishes for Columbus included runner-up efforts by Caleb Vesely (shot put), Ben Sinnott (high jump) and Ludwig (200), along with a third by Butler in the discus.
