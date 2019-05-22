DIKE — Waterloo Columbus overpowered Dike-New Hartford in a North Iowa Cedar League softball doubleheader Wednesday night, 13-0 and 15-6.
Big innings fueled both wins for the Sailors (3-0). Columbus jumped ahead 5-0 after two innings of the first game, then put it away with an eight-run fifth.
In game two, the Sailors picked up single runs in the first and second innings before erupting for five in the fourth and six in the seventh.
Baseball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 6-8, COLUMBUS 3-2: Dike-New Hartford built a 5-0 lead with the help of a three-run fifth, then held off a late Columbus rally in the opener.
The Wolverines completed a North Iowa Cedar League sweep with an 8-2 win in game two.
Parker Kiewiet was 3-for-4 in the 6-3 win while Reece Beuter knocked in a pair of runs.
Matt Reinicke was 3-for-4 while Kiewiet and Zak Wauters had two hits apiece for D-NH (3-0) in the 8-2 victory.
I.C. WEST 19-21, WATERLOO EAST 0-0: Iowa City West opened its season with a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Waterloo East.
Iowa City West plated 10 first-inning runs in the opener and got home runs from Jason Strunk and Chase Calderwood. Strunk drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Nick Fleckenstein went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Pitcher Marcus Morgan threw four no-hit innings with nine strikeouts.
In game two, an 11-run third broke the game open. Iowa City West finished with 17 base hits, including homers from Nick Biancuzzo and Ben Vander Leest. Noah Aanestad surrendered just one hit.
Boys’ soccer
Cedar Falls and Waterloo West saw their seasons end Wednesday night in Class 3A boys’ substate soccer semifinals.
Ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-3-1) edged Cedar Falls (10-6) 2-1.
Cedar Rapids Prairie, ranked 15th, improved to 11-6 with a 6-0 victory over West (9-11).
