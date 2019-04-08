WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus passed its first major test of the girls' tennis season Monday as the Sailors fought off Dubuque Wahlert 6-3 at Byrnes Park.
Columbus (2-0) won four of the six singles matches and got a key doubles win from Taylor Hogan and Grace Sullivan in a third-set tiebreaker, followed by a victory from the No. 2 doubles team of Elysse Trost and Bella Fain.
Girls' soccer
WATERLOO 5, MARSHALLTOWN 0: Waterloo improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 romp past Marshalltown Monday in a non-conference girls' soccer matchup.
Kayla Koch scored a pair of goals while Erin Rankin, Ajla Sivic and Faith Trelka had one each for Waterloo. Olivia Worthley had a pair of assists and Trelka and Laura Kaliban one each.
Girls' golf
SAILORS WIN: Waterloo Columbus edged Hudson by the narrowest of margins in a girls' golf triangular at South Hills Golf Course Monday.
Both teams finished at 206 with the Sailors awarded the win by virtue of a better fifth score.
Hudson's Abby Gaudian claimed medalist honors on the third cardback hole after she and Columbus' Abby Ward each shot rounds of 49. Molly Fereday added a 50 for the Sailors, as did Klaire Krapfl for the Pirates.
Boys' golf
LORENZ LEADS COLUMBUS: Charlie Lorenz posted a 43 to lead Columbus past Denver in a boys' golf dual meet at Gates Park Monday.
Ben Sinnott of the Sailors edged Denver's Parker Smith for runner-up honors on the third cardback hole after both finished at 44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.