WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus passed its first major test of the girls' tennis season Monday as the Sailors fought off Dubuque Wahlert 6-3 at Byrnes Park.

Columbus (2-0) won four of the six singles matches and got a key doubles win from Taylor Hogan and Grace Sullivan in a third-set tiebreaker, followed by a victory from the No. 2 doubles team of Elysse Trost and Bella Fain.

Girls' soccer

WATERLOO 5, MARSHALLTOWN 0: Waterloo improved to 2-1 with a 5-0 romp past Marshalltown Monday in a non-conference girls' soccer matchup.

Kayla Koch scored a pair of goals while Erin Rankin, Ajla Sivic and Faith Trelka had one each for Waterloo. Olivia Worthley had a pair of assists and Trelka and Laura Kaliban one each.

Girls' golf

SAILORS WIN: Waterloo Columbus edged Hudson by the narrowest of margins in a girls' golf triangular at South Hills Golf Course Monday.

Both teams finished at 206 with the Sailors awarded the win by virtue of a better fifth score.

Hudson's Abby Gaudian claimed medalist honors on the third cardback hole after she and Columbus' Abby Ward each shot rounds of 49. Molly Fereday added a 50 for the Sailors, as did Klaire Krapfl for the Pirates.

Boys' golf

LORENZ LEADS COLUMBUS: Charlie Lorenz posted a 43 to lead Columbus past Denver in a boys' golf dual meet at Gates Park Monday.

Ben Sinnott of the Sailors edged Denver's Parker Smith for runner-up honors on the third cardback hole after both finished at 44.

