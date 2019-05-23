IOWA CITY — Cedar Falls kicked off its softball season Thursday night with a Mississippi Valley Conference split at Iowa City West.
The Tigers took the opener 4-2, scoring key runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Iowa City West answered with a 9-8 walk-off win in game two. Cedar Falls took an 8-7 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh, only to see the Trojans pull out the win with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
C.R. PRAIRIE 10-11, WATERLOO WEST 2-0: Waterloo West opened its season with a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference setbacks.
The Wahawks had nine base hits in the opener, but could only manage single runs in the first and third innings. Sophia Dehl, Bri McPoland and Bre’Ann Olsson each had a pair of hits for West.
Prairie ended the second game in five innings and got no-hit pitching from Peyton Akers.
Girls’ soccer
C.R. KENNEDY 1, WATERLOO UNITED 0: Cedar Rapids Kennedy ended the season for Waterloo United in the opening round of Class 3A regional action Thursday.
Kennedy improved to 6-5 while Waterloo closed its season at 7-8.
Linescores
FIRST GAME
C.R. Prairie 303 021 1 — 10 13 1
Wat. West 101 000 0 — 2 9 1
Gabby Robinson and Jensyn Jones. Bre Olsson and Bri McPoland. WP — Robinson. LP — Olson. 2B — Sophia Dehl (West), Amaya Snyder 2 (CRP), Makenna Moenk 2 (CRP).
SECOND GAME
C.R. Prairie 421 40 — 11 7 1
Wat. West 000 00 — 0 0 2
Payton Akers and Jones. Haley Christoffer, Carlie Frost (4) and McPoland. 2B — Rylee Newhard (CRP).
Records: West 0-2, C.R. Prairie 2-0.
