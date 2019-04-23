MARION -- Several of the state's top girls' golf teams squared off at Tuesday's Linn-Mar Invitational, and West Des Moines Valley established itself as the team to beat at this year's state tournament.
The Tigers posted a 326 for a 20-stroke victory over Waukee. Cedar Falls placed fourth at 354.
Valley's Paige Hoffman took medalist honors on a tiebreaker after tying with Brooke Boardman of Waukee at 74. In all, Valley had three golfers finish among the top 10.
Cedar Falls' Megan Sawyer shot a 79 to finish fifth, but no other Tiger was able to break 90.
Boys' tennis
CEDAR FALLS 9, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 0: Cedar Falls ran its record to 9-2-1 with a Mississippi Valley Conference rout over Dubuque Hempstead.
The Tigers got straight set singles wins from Siddhartha Kalala, Ben Campbell, Pranav Chandra and Neel Shaw, but Cedric Hassman and Vikash Ayyappan had to dig deep to win their matches in tiebreakers. Kalala and Shah also needed three sets to secure their doubles victory.
Girls' tennis
CEDAR FALLS 9, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 0: Cedar Falls put together a dominating performance to blank Dubuque Hempstead in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' tennis Tuesday.
The Tigers rolled through the singles, but needed a third-set tiebreaker win from Maline Amjadi and Jamie Knox in doubles to preserve the shutout.
Krisha Keeran, Mira Keeran and Amjadi remained unbeaten in singles matches this season as Cedar Falls improved to 9-0 as a team.
DUB. SENIOR 8, WATERLOO WEST 1: Dubuque Senior cruised past Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' tennis dual meet.
Alyson Hurley was the Wahawks' only winner, outlasting her opponent in a third-set tiebreaker. Kaitlyn Meyer of West also took her opponent to a tiebreaker before falling.
West fell to 1-7 on the season while Senior improved to 5-3.
Girls' soccer
WATERLOO 5, C.R. JEFFERSON 0: Waterloo found itself locked in a tight game at halftime before blowing past Cedar Rapids Jefferson for a Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Anna McNally scored the only goal of the opening half for a 1-0 lead, but Waterloo dominated the second half while improving to 5-2 on the season while sending Jefferson to its fifth defeat without a win.
Faith Trelka, Isabelle Stoffer, Erin Rankin and McNally all scored second-half goals.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 8, CEDAR FALLS 0: Waverly-Shell Rock raced past Cedar Falls in non-conference girls' soccer action Tuesday to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Kenzie Roling hammered home three goals while Morgan Aikey and Camryn Grawe had two apiece and Hailee Kent one. Kent also had two assists while Kennedy Rieken, Sasha Wilson and Roling picked up one apiece.
Cedar Falls slipped to 1-6 overall.
