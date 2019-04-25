CEDAR FALLS — Freshman Truman Unruh scored three first-half goals to propel Cedar Falls toward an 8-0 boys’ soccer win over Dubuque Senior Thursday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Tim Thompson and Niksa Poleksic knocked in a pair of goals apiece, Matthew Iehl had one goal and Derek Garcia finished with three assists for the Tigers (5-3). Greyson Porter got the shutout in net while filling in for regular Matthew Cook.
“We played really well,” said Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffey. “We dominated the whole game, and it was good to see that. We were a little slow to start, but Truman Unruh had three goals in span of about 10 minutes to get us going.”
Girls’ soccer
DUBUQUE SENIOR 4, CEDAR FALLS 1: Four different players contributed goals as Dubuque Senior slipped past Cedar Falls in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ soccer Thursday.
The Rams improved to 6-1 on the season while Cedar Falls slipped to 1-7.
Girls’ golf
LINN-MAR WINS: Linn-Mar won a Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ golf quadrangular at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo Thursday.
The Lions posted a 172 for a 10-stroke edge over Dubuque Senior. Iowa City High was third and Waterloo West fourth.
Tatum DePuydt of Linn-Mar was the medalist with a 38. Maddie Dolan’s 47 led West.
Summaries
Girls’ golf
At Irv Warren
Team standings — 1. Linn-Mar 172, 2. Dubuque Senior 182, 3. Iowa City High 193, 4. Waterloo West 198.
Individual leaders — 1. Tatum Depuydt (LM) 38, 2. Abby Marting (DS) 39, 3. (tie) Breanna Felderman (DS), Tori Niemeyer (LM) 41, 5. (tie) Leah Sullivan (DS), Sydney Stephenson (LM) 45.
Waterloo West — Maddie Dolan 47 Hayleigh Zikuda 49, Kate Bazan 49, Chase Doland 53, Evan Miehe 59, Daniela Cajic 60, Josie Mills 62.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.