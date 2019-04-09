WATERLOO — Waterloo West walked out of Memorial Stadium Tuesday with a 5-0 boys’ soccer win over Waterloo East.
That final score did not tell the story.
“This was not a 5-0 game,” West coach Mike Penning said. “It was a very intense game that could have went either way for a long time. They are doing some really nice things over there at East and they have a bunch of athletes that can play.
“It was nice that we could match their intensity, and it was very important to score that first goal. Once we got that one, it really helped this young team settle in.”
Senior middle Senad Omeragic broke free through the middle of the field, took in a pass from Armin Dedic and fired a point-blank shot that found its way to the back of the net to break a 0-0 deadlock in the 49th minute.
“I took my shot and slid a little and I got lucky that the ball went off their goalie,” said Omeragic. “Sometimes a lucky goal can get things started and if it is the first goal it makes the other team have to play catch-up.”
The Wahawks kept the Trojans in catch-up mode the rest of the way as they hit nylon five times in the final 31 minutes of the game.
After breaking on top 1-0, a heads-up play and long blast by Grant Herbert made it 2-0.
Omeragic all but iced it with his second goal in the 73rd minute.
“I just hit that one with the outside part of my foot and put the curve on it,” said Omeragic. “It felt good when I kicked it, and when it went in I knew it wasn’t over yet, but it was close. They are a pretty good team over there and we could not let up.”
Relmin Cufurovic and Dedic scored late goals to seal the deal.
“We had our hearts set on winning this one,” East coach Phedrick Cody said. “We wanted to show Waterloo that we were on the map, and could play.
“I was a little disappointed that we gave up three goals late, because that won’t show people what kind of game it really was. Their first goal caught us off guard and we did not respond. We told the guys we could have played better and they know they could have played better. We have put so much into this team and it will start showing here soon.”
East fell to 1-3, while West improved to 3-2.
“We have a lot of young guys on this team,” said Penning. “This was some of our guys’ first ever conference win. We are starting to grow into it and we definitely got better today.”
