WATERLOO — Nothing ever comes easily when crosstown rivals Waterloo West and Cedar Falls square off on the soccer pitch.
Tuesday night was no different as the Wahawks and Tigers bumped heads and other body parts in a physical affair the Tigers won by a 3-1 margin at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Cedar Falls broke through on its third early corner opportunity.
Tanner Tangen delivered a corner shot that Wahawk netminder Riley Sloyer came out to smother, but the ball got away from him and Truman Unruh was there to punch it to the left side of Tangen for the score and his first goal as a varsitjy starter.
“We knew going into this game that it was going to be very physical,” said the freshman forward. “The ball just kind of came over the wall of guys and the goalie came out and blocked the ball. It landed at my feet and I just hit it and was hoping that it would go in. I was really relieved to see it go in.”
West had a golden opportunity at an equalizer midway through the opening half. Tiger starting goalkeeper Matthew Cook left the game via penalty and freshman Greyson Porter stepped in front of the net for his first action in a varsity contest without warming up.
Ramail Hodzic took the penalty kick for the Wahawks and had a good strike on the ball, but Porter faced down the shot with a diving effort to his left, deflecting it away and preserving the Tigers’ 1-nil lead.
“Obviously we thought we could gain momentum with their goal change,” said Wahawks coach Mike Penning. “Their new goalie came in and made a good save and that helped change the game.”
West put on another furious charge in the 31st minute, putting three shots toward the net with one on goal, but Porter and the Tiger defense did not let anything through.
Cedar Falls then notched a pair of goals in the second half. Oskar Brocka headed in a corner kick for a 2-0 lead and with 14 minutes remaining, Unruh struck again as he stole an errant pass up front, marched in and fired it home.
“I looked at the outside back and faked like I was going to follow him,” said Unruh. “I jumped over and got the ball and just thought that I will hit the ball wherever the keeper wasn’t. I guessed right and it gave us a good lead.”
The Wahawks sensed a bit of urgency and their offense came to life.
With 11 minutes to play, Edvin Rizvic duplicated Unruh’s goal by stealing a pass in front of the 18-yard box. He dribbled through the defense and zipped the ball past a diving Porter to get West on the board.
“You know what you are going to get when you play this team,” Penning said of the Tigers. “They have good players and they are well-coached and you have to match their intensity. We did at times but not enough. I was proud of the guys for not giving up, and getting a second goal there would have made it interesting. We just got beat by the better team tonight.”
It was a victory the Tigers sorely needed as they had dropped two of their last three games.
“I thought our guys played very well and very composed after things got a little physical,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said. “We knew it would be physical and our guys did a great job of keeping their emotions in check.
“We were a little concerned when Cook left the game, but Greyson stepped right in as a freshman and was definitely up for the task. The guys in back did a great job helping him and I think when he made that big save right off the bat that helped settle his nerves right away.”
