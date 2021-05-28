Mason City eliminates Waterloo United

WATERLOO — Mason City scored a pair of goals in the opening 45 minutes and held on for a 2-1 win over Waterloo United Friday night in the Class 3A, Region 6 quarterfinal at Memorial Stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Claudia Sewell opened scoring for Mason City in the 10th minute and Emma Garrett extended the edge to 2-0 with a goal in the 45th. Waterloo cut its deficit to one when lead scorer Anna McNally found the net in the 67th minute.

Waterloo finished the match with an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal. United finished the season with a 5-8 record. Mason City improved to 8-9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.