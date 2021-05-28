 Skip to main content
Mason City eliminates Waterloo United
top story
REGIONAL SOCCER

Mason City eliminates Waterloo United

WATERLOO — Mason City scored a pair of goals in the opening 45 minutes and held on for a 2-1 win over Waterloo United Friday night in the Class 3A, Region 6 quarterfinal at Memorial Stadium.

Claudia Sewell opened scoring for Mason City in the 10th minute and Emma Garrett extended the edge to 2-0 with a goal in the 45th. Waterloo cut its deficit to one when lead scorer Anna McNally found the net in the 67th minute.

Waterloo finished the match with an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal. United finished the season with a 5-8 record. Mason City improved to 8-9.

