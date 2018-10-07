Soccer
- The Waterloo girls’ soccer team was honored Friday with the High School Team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches.
Only four Iowa girls’ soccer teams received the award. The Waterloo squad, which is comprised of players from Waterloo West High and Waterloo East High, posted a team grade-point average of 3.72, well above the 3.25 required to qualify for the award.
Miscellaneous
- North Tama High football coach Tom McDermott, Waterloo Columbus volleyball coach Hanna Nuss and North Fayette Valley cross country coach Neal Bentley remain in the running for U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach awards.
They are three of 10 Iowa coaches among the top 50 as voting heads toward an 11:59 a.m. Monday deadline. The final 15 coaches earning the most votes will be announced Thursday, and U.S. Cellular will donate 45,000 to their schools. The top three, which will be announced Nov. 20, receive donations of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, for their schools, along with a $30,000 Samsung tech package for the winner.
The public can vote online at www.themostvaluablecoach.com.
