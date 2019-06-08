Soccer
- Marta has been ruled out for Brazil's opening match at the Women's World Cup because of a left thigh injury.
The six-time women's world player of the year was hurt in training on May 24. She had a week of physical therapy before returning to the practice.
But on the eve of Sunday's match against Jamaica in Grenoble, coach Vadao announced Marta would not play. Her availability going forward in the tournament was uncertain.
Marta is on Brazil's roster for her fifth World Cup. She also has played in four Olympics, but so far, a championship has eluded her in both tournaments.
The 33-year-old has the most World Cup goals with 15, one better than former U.S. star Abby Wambach and Germany's Birgit Prinz.
Miscellaneous
- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are battling a California jeweler over the value of diamonds they claim they purchased for more than $15 million as an investment.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the diamonds were displayed when trial of the couple's lawsuit against Vihad Moradi and CJ Charles jewelers began Thursday.
The Breeses' attorney, Rebecca Riley, said in her opening statement that Moradi agreed to obtain the diamonds, sell them to the couple at wholesale prices and be compensated by the original seller.
She also said the diamonds were placed in painted settings to deepen their color.
The couple claims they were defrauded of more than $6 million, paying far more than wholesale and costs.
The defense denied any wholesale agreement and called the settings common.
You have free articles remaining.
Football
- Sometimes it’s best not to get between a man and his taco.
Texas A&M safety Derrick Tucker was arrested on assault charges Thursday for an altercation in March
WTAW/1620-AM first reported that Tucker was in a physical altercation with another man on March 24. The police report says the two men started arguing over tacos. The victim alleges that after the initial fight was broken up, Tucker returned a few minutes later and struck him in the back of the head.
Tucker started in eight games for the Aggies as a sophomore in 2018. He had 21 tackles in 10 games. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond, WTAW reports.
No details have emerged on the nature of the taco argument.
- Illinois tight end Luke Ford, a transfer from Georgia, will not be eligible to play this season after the NCAA upheld the denial of his request for a waiver.
The NCAA initially denied Ford's request in April, but the school appealed. Illinois said Friday the appeal had been denied.
Ford was one of the top recruits in the state of Illinois and a highly regarded national prospect in 2018. In January, Ford posted on Twitter he was leaving Georgia for Illinois because of his grandparents' "deteriorating health" and the cost for his parents to watch him play. He is from tiny Carterville, Illinois, about two hours southeast of St. Louis.
Ford will be eligible to play in 2020.
Ford caught one pass last season for Georgia, but could have provided a much-need boost to Illinois' receiving group next season. The Illini are especially light on wide receivers and have been looking at graduate transfers at that position.
Illinois is coming off a third straight losing season under coach Lovie Smith, and the offseason has not brought much in the way of positive news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.