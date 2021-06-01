Johnston overpowers Cedar Falls in 3A state soccer quarterfinal, 6-0

DES MOINES – Johnston’s aggressive style of soccer set the tone early for what became a long night for Cedar Falls Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state boys’ tournament.
Forwards Wilmont Mannah and Amar Dupanovic’s shot-making ability was on display with impressive goals in the first 10 minutes and the second-seeded Dragons dominated Cedar Falls, 6-0, at Cownie Soccer Park.
“The saying for our team is all gas, no breaks,” Johnston’s first-year head coach Jimmy Frizzell said. “Our outside backs are going to make overlaps. We’re going to dump it to our two forwards and we’re going to put them under pressure.
“We’re going to try to win the ball in the attacking third and when the opportunities present themselves we’re going to clip balls in the box and we’re going to put shots on frame.”
Mannah opened scoring with a nifty spin move off a centering pass in the fourth minute and Dupanovic showcased his strength as he added Johnston’s second tally by completing a run with a defender on his shoulder in the 10th. Each of those forwards scored twice for Johnston (16-3), while Logan Becker put back a deflection off a Dupanovic shot and added a second goal with 12 minutes remaining.
While Cedar Falls rallied from down a goal against Dubuque Senior to end a state tournament drought that went back to 2009, Johnston provided limited openings for the Tigers on this night. A pair of headers by Cedar Falls’ Matthew Iehl off Carter Svoboda corner kicks were some of the best looks generated by the Tigers. Johnston also had a pair of keepers combine to make some point-blank saves that kept Cedar Falls off the scoreboard.
“They’re seeded what they are for a reason,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said. “Getting down early, we’ve been there, but we just didn’t get a lot.
“Things weren’t going our way. We kind of got rattled a little bit — so that’s another thing that I think some of these guys getting experience to come down here and get a match under our belt — I think that just makes you hungry for next season. I hope the rest of the underclassmen will follow suit there.”
This marked the final match for Tiger seniors Blake Gleason, Svoboda and Stratton Ferson. The remainder of the team’s roster will return next spring. Gleason and Svoboda were three-year contributors within the program with a lost season their junior year due to the pandemic.
“We took a turn a raised the bar a little bit when they were part of the program,” Steffy said. “They’ve been through the ups and downs. I’m proud of those guys and how they led the team this year. You couldn’t ask for more out of seniors.”
Among those returning for the Tigers are Truman Unruh, Class 3A’s regular season goal scoring leader, along with the team’s next five point scorers and goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt. A Cedar Falls program that is winless in four state trips since 2006 knows work remains to take another step forward.
“Losing like we did, I think there will be some hunger in the offseason,” Steffy said. “There’s some little things, just with winning those battles (for possession) and maybe getting in the weight room a little bit, things like that where I think we can even take another step forward and keep the momentum that we have going in the right direction.”