Johnston overpowers Cedar Falls in 3A state soccer quarterfinal, 6-0

“They’re seeded what they are for a reason,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said. “Getting down early, we’ve been there, but we just didn’t get a lot.

“Things weren’t going our way. We kind of got rattled a little bit — so that’s another thing that I think some of these guys getting experience to come down here and get a match under our belt — I think that just makes you hungry for next season. I hope the rest of the underclassmen will follow suit there.”

This marked the final match for Tiger seniors Blake Gleason, Svoboda and Stratton Ferson. The remainder of the team’s roster will return next spring. Gleason and Svoboda were three-year contributors within the program with a lost season their junior year due to the pandemic.

“We took a turn a raised the bar a little bit when they were part of the program,” Steffy said. “They’ve been through the ups and downs. I’m proud of those guys and how they led the team this year. You couldn’t ask for more out of seniors.”

Among those returning for the Tigers are Truman Unruh, Class 3A’s regular season goal scoring leader, along with the team’s next five point scorers and goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt. A Cedar Falls program that is winless in four state trips since 2006 knows work remains to take another step forward.

“Losing like we did, I think there will be some hunger in the offseason,” Steffy said. “There’s some little things, just with winning those battles (for possession) and maybe getting in the weight room a little bit, things like that where I think we can even take another step forward and keep the momentum that we have going in the right direction.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.