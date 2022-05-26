Hudson falls to Center Point-Urbana in penalty kicks

CENTER POINT – The Hudson Pirates girls’ soccer team's season came to an end after losing in a Class 1A, Region 5 final in overtime, 2-1 (4-3 penalty kicks), to Center Point-Urbana.

A hit crossbar and a missed kick in penalties ended another stellar season which saw the Pirates finish 11-3-1.

"We overcame a lot of adversity and challenges, and just kept rising above,” Hudson head coach Ashley Smiley said. “It didn't matter what was going on, it doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter anything. They just played their best. They played hard. They do what they can to be better than they were the day before."

The first half of the game would prove to be a back-and-forth struggle, with the Pointers spending the lion’s share of time in the Pirates’ half of the field. But a strong defense – including several saves by junior goalie Macey McKenna – helped keep Center Point-Urbana contained.

Eventually, the Pirates turned the tide in their favor as freshman Ella Hiatt scored with 18 minutes and 13 seconds left in the first half. A successful penalty kick by the Pointers would then even the score back up 1-1 a little while later. It was a moment that would come back to haunt the Pirates in the end.

In the second half, Center Point would start off on the attack, but the Pirates would match the Pointers’ aggressive offense with a stubborn defense. For 40 minutes, Center Point-Urbana would apply constant pressure, but failed to break through. With just over one minute left, McKenna made a fingertip save that would force the game into overtime.

In the first 10-minute period of overtime, CPU’s offense remained fierce, but McKenna held them off with three saves and in the final seconds, freshman Amelia Klenk managed to deflect a near-certain goal on a corner kick with a header to force double overtime.

In the penalty kick phase, CPU missed early to give Hudson the advantage, but sophomore Greta Regenwether hit the crossbar, and the Pointers converted. Then Senior Calli Heinzerling would miss the final kick for Hudson, ending the game.

While Hudson didn't walk away with the banner, Smiley praised the effort of her team and their willingness to keep fighting all the way through overtime.

It's also for that reason that Smiley remains confident that they'll do even better next year.

“A lot of those girls will be around, and the seniors left a good mark and left good leadership,” Smiley said. “And they’ve taught those girls how to be good leaders and they’ll step right into those roles.”

