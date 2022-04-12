Hudson, Columbus battle to 1-1 draw

A hard fought battle on the pitch between the Hudson and Columbus Catholic girls’ soccer teams in New Hartford led to a 1-1 tie as inclement weather conditions moved into the area.

The Sailors entered the contest the more experienced squad with three games and a 2-1 record to their name. Their opponent, the Hudson Pirates had only, beating Iowa Falls-Alden, 2-0.

Neither team managed to find the back of the net through the first 20 minutes of play as the Pirates managed the lone shot on goal during the time span.

However, in the 27th minute of play, Hudson senior Savannah Schneider sent a pass up to freshman Ella Hiatt. Hiatt battled her way around the Sailors defense and beat Sailors goalkeeper Becca DuFour.

The Pirates held the Sailors off the board despite a dangerous attempt on the Hudson cage in the 33rd minute.

At halftime, Hudson led 1-0 and a 2-1 shot advantage despite no noticeable talent gap between the teams.

The first 20 minutes of the second half played out similarly to the first 20 of the second half. Neither team managed to find back of the net despite solid opportunities on the cage for both squads.

In the 73rd minute, Columbus free kick nearly escaped the control of Hudson goalkeeper Macey McKenna, but the junior managed to corral the ball to maintain the Pirates lead.

However, in the 75th minute, Columbus sophomore Natalie Steele sent a missile from 30 yards out that found the back of the net to equalize the score 1-1.

Both teams raised the intensity in the final five minutes of action, but neither scored before the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Sailors controlled action in their attacking side of the field through the first four minutes of action. During the fourth minute of overtime action, a Hudson free kick by senior Calli Heinzerling went just right of the Columbus goal.

With 5:11 remaining in the first overtime period, the game entered a lightning delay, but both coaches agreed to call the game a draw.

Both Columbus head coach Julie Girsch and Hudson head coach Katie Riemer said they were pleased with the performance of their teams following the game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0