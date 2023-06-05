Cedar Falls and Waterloo West each had players selected to Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ all-conference team.

In the Mississippi Division, juniors Ian O’Loughlin and Rentse DeJong each made it on the first team for Cedar Falls.

O’Loughlin had two goals and 12 assists to lead the Tigers in scoring. DeJong led the team with five goals.

Ethan Beneke, a junior, and Jesus Alonzo, a sophomore were named to the second team for Cedar Falls.

Waterloo West junior Isaac Kelgbeh was named to the first team in the Valley Division after scoring nine goals and assisting on six others to lead the Wahawks in scoring.

Aidin Bajaramovic was named to the second team after recording eight goals and four assists.

Girls

Cedar Falls junior Ella Ubben and sophomore Zoe Zylstra each were named to the Mississippi Valley Conference (Mississippi Division) all-conference team Monday.

Ubben, the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer, had 11 goals and six assists this spring, while Zylstra had nine goals and assist for Cedar Falls who finished 7-8.

Freshman Emily Beneke and junior Grace Fober earned second team nods. Beneke earned her spot as a defender, while Fober had two goals and four assists while playing both forward and midfield.

Waterloo West sophomore Sophia Vandersee, who played defense and midfield for the Wahawks, was a second team Valley Division pick.