DAVENPORT – Columbus Catholic earned a 2-1 victory over Burlington Notre Dame Saturday to finish 1-1 at the Girls’ Catholic Schools tournament.

After playing to a 1-all tie in regulation, the Sailors converted three of their penalty kicks and got a save from goalie Becca Dufour to pick up the victory.

Columbus forced the penalty kick tiebreaker after Nikayla Younglut scored with two minutes left in regulation.

Columbus dropped a 3-0 decision to Davenport Assumption in its first game of the tournament

The Sailors are back in action Monday at Dubuque Wahlert.

Girls’ tennis

West picks up two wins: The Wahawks scored 7-2 wins over Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque Saturday.

West won eight of 12 singles, but was a perfect 6-0 in doubles play.

Results

West 7, Hempstead 2

Singles – Sasha Hyacinth (West) def. Sydney Thoms, 6-0, 6-0, Anna Christensen (West) def. Maddie Brosnahan 6-2, 6-4, Sedina Begic (West) def. Leen Kassas 7-5, 6-2. Claire Keney (DH) def. Avaya Burnside 6-2, 6-4, Jessica Hageman (West) def. Noor Kassas 4-6, 6-4, 1-0. Grace Kolker (DH) def. Hannah Connor, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles – Christensen-Begic (West) def. Thoms-Brosnahan 6-3, 6-1, Hyacinth-Connor (West) def. Mya Hiden-Keney 6-2, 6-1, Burnside-Hageman (West) def. Kolker-Mya Upla 6-0, 5-7, 1-0.

West 7, Western Dubuque 2

Singles – Hyacinth (West) def. Robyn Dieters 6-1, 6-0, Christensen (West) def. Claire McGrane 6-0, 6-4, Begic (West) def. Baylee Neyen 6-4, 6-0, Reece Adams (WD) def. Burnside 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), Hageman (West) def. Grace Coyle 6-1, 6-4, G. Orr (WD) def. Connor 7-4, 6-0.

Doubles – Christensen-Begic (West) def. Dieters-Adams 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), Hyacinth-Connor (West) def. Mcgrane-Neyen 6-4, 6-0, Burnside-Hageman (West) def. Coyle-Orr 6-2, 6-2.