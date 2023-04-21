WATERLOO – Cedar Falls won four different relays to power the Tigers to victory in the Wahawk Invitational Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Cedar Falls scored 156 ½ points to edge Decorah (131) for the team title.

The Tigers scored wins in the 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay.

Other top performances for Cedar Falls came from a 2-3 finish in the 200 from Presley Davison and Jaie Wessels.

Zoe Zylstra took second in the 800, and Josee Simonson was third in the 1,500.

Paige Paup was third in the 100 hurdles, and Maddie Gallagher took third in the 3,000.

Waterloo West’s Sahara Williams won the long jump with a best leap of 16-10.

New Hampton’s Carlee Rochford won the 100 hurdles in 15.99, and Kendra Nissen of Don Bosco won the 400 hurdles.

Girls’ soccer

Independence 1, Columbus 0: Ellie Fangman headed a cross past the out-stretched arms of Sailor goalkeeper Becca DuFour in the 68th minute to lift the sixth-ranked Mustangs to victory Thursday

Independence improved to 8-0.

Dufour finished with 17 saves in the game for the Sailors.

Columbus facing its fourth ranked opponent of the season dropped to 2-4.

Nevada 4, Dike-New Hartford 1: Avery Anderson scored twice for the Cubs (8-2) in a battle of returning state qualifiers.

Lucy Varney scored the Wolverines (5-2) lone goal in the second half.

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Denver 0: Anna Stromberg scored twice as the Go-Hawks (6-0) knocked the Cyclones (7-1) from the unbeaten ranks.

Gabriella Baumhover also scored for WSR, while Cyclone goalkeeper Tori Schroeder made eight saves.

Boys’ soccer

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5, Denver 0: The Rebels got two goals from Tyler Nolder as they improved to 7-0.

Aiden Hunemuller, Isaac Clark and Hudson Clark also scored for G-R.

Hudson 2, Columbus 0: The Pirates scored once in each half to down the Sailors Thursday at home.

Hudson got goals from Slade Schneider and Oswaldo Gomez, while Brody King and Jackson Hiatt were credited with assists.

Results

Girls track

Wahawk Invitational

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 156.5, 2. Decorah 131, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 99, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 91, 5. New Hampton 66, 6. Waterloo West 33.5, 7. Osage 30, 8. Marshalltown 28, 9. Dubuque Senior 28, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington and Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20, 12. Waterloo East 19, 13. Don Bosco 10.

100 – 1. Hayley Stowe (Decorah), 12.92, 2. Cat Wedeking (WSR), 13.37, 3. Hailee Pesek (New Hampton), 13.55.

200 – 1. Ava Holthaus (Dec), 28.72, 2. Presley Davison (CF), 28.73, 3. Jacie Wessels (CF), 28.75.

400 – 1. Jacey Johnston (Osage), 59.63, 2. Paige Wilson (CF), 1:00.53, 3. Lillian Olson (Decorah), 1:03.94.

800 – 1. Micah Blevins (M-Town), 2:26.28, 2. Zoe Zylstra (CF), 2:26.92, 3. Grace Rasmussen (M-Town), 2:33.68.

1,500 – 1. Keirra Hess (CRP), 5:13.33, 2. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 5:13.84, 3. Josee Simonson (CF), 5:14.17.

100 HURDLES – 1. Carlee Rochford (NH) 15.99, 2. Ryann Decker (CRP), 16.31, 3. Paige Paup (CF), 16.43.

400 HURDLES – 1. Kendra Nissen (Don Bosco), 1:08.60, 2. Decker (CRP) 1:2.40, 3. Hannah Hughes (CRP), 1:13.73.

3,000 – 1. Leah Klapatauskas (DS), 10:45.08, 2. Johnston (Osage), 10:56.48, 3. Maddie Gallagher (CF), 11:15.60.

Long jump – 1. Sahara Williams (West), 16-10, 2. Ashlynn Golly (WSR), 15-6 ½, 3. Sydney Kipp (Decorah), 15-5 ½.

High jump – 1. Lyla Canny (CRP), 5-4, 2. Rochford (NH) 5-2, 3. Ramey Dahlquist (WSR), 4-10.

Shot put – 1. Chloe Reiser (Dec), 40-5 ½, 2. Kamiyah Elders (CRW), 36-5 ½, 3. Katelyn Eggena (WSR), 35-2 ½.

Discus – 1. Julia Alberts (Dec), 120-01, 2. Ericka Power (Osage, 112-0, 3. Delaney DeBower (WSR), 104-10

4x100 – 1. Decorah, 50.99, 2. Waterloo East, 51.68, 3. Cedar Falls, 52.18.

4x200 – 1. Decorah, 1:48.59, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:50.39, 3. Cedar Falls, 1:50.54.

4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls, 4:06.38, 2. New Hampton, 4:09.76, 3. Decorah, 4:17.53.

4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls, 9:50.69, 2. Dubuque Senior, 10:19.42, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 10:25.07.

Sprint Medley – 1. Cedar Falls, 1:53.29, 2. Decorah, 1:53.87, 3. East, 1:57.76.

Distance medley – 1. Decorah, 4:32.55, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:42.79, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:55.01.

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Falls, 1:08.69, 2. Decorah, 1:09.45, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:13.22.