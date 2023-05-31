Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES —Sure, maybe it’s cliché.

But the old adage that says, “They can’t win if they don’t score” remains an indisputable recipe for athletic success.

With 16 shutouts in 17 girls’ soccer matches this season, Waverly-Shell Rock has seemingly perfected that winning formula all the way to another state tournament.

“We just all work together and we are always fighting for each other,” said senior Lindsey Overmann, who will lead Waverly-Shell Rock’s defensive effort when the top-seeded Go-Hawks begin the 2A state quarterfinals Wednesday at 12:30 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. “Even for Egg (junior goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena), we fight for her to not even have to save anything. We really take pride in our defense.”

The Go-Hawks have played in the last four state championship games.

Second-year WSR Coach Scott Schara also notes the connection between “pride” and “defense.” Schara — who is in his second stint with the Go-Hawks after 10 years as an assistant coach at Wartburg College — took over a WSR team that had won the 2021 state championship while allowing 15 goals. In the first season under Schara, the Go-Hawks cut that number to six.

“We always talk about, ‘defense is pride,’” Schara said. “So having some pride in defense and keeping them out of the net. I think we did a good job.”

This year, the WSR defense has been even more stingy. The Go-Hawks have allowed just two goals in 17 matches.

“We’ve only been scored on once,” corrected Overmann.

She’s correct. After starting the season with 14 shutouts, WSR lost its only match of the season, 2-1, May 12 at Norwalk. In that match, Norwalk’s two tallies were the result of a free kick in regulation, plus a penalty shootout to end a double-overtime stalemate.

As the lone senior on the back line, Overmann — a Northern Iowa recruit — is tasked with providing leadership, communication and motivation to a young, talented group of defensive stalwarts that include sophomores Amelia Abben and Sydney Bienemann and are supplanted by freshman speedster Addie Ott.

“They really step up and I know that they will try their hardest every single game,” Overmann said. “It makes it easier for me because I know that I can trust the people around me. I know I don’t have to do everything in the back.”

The state appearance is the ninth in a row and 17th time overall — all in the last 19 years —for Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1). The Go-Hawks will begin its quest for a second 2A state title in three years against eighth-seeded North Polk (12-6), which has won six of seven matches after a 6-5 start to its season.

“We all have the same mentality every year,” said Eggena, who was the goalkeeper for both the 2021 state champions and last year’s state runner-up squad. “And that is just to win and stay focused and not get too overconfident or too down on ourselves. We just try to have the same mindset every year.”

That mindset fosters an environment of constant improvement. Even though the Norwalk defeat was hardly an indictment of the Go-Hawks’ defense, it proved that teams can score on WSR, which sparked a bit of a reset to tighten things up before the start of the postseason regional tournament.

“It’s tough, but it helps us,” said senior Anna Stromberg, a Minnesota State Mankato signee. “We hadn’t been scored on up until that point, and the pressure was building on our back line and defense, so just to get it out of the way let’s us be able to play and not worry about it. I think things were getting a little sloppy and just to get it out of the way before state.”

WSR’s stiffest defensive test is likely still to come. The Go-Hawks are one of six teams in the eight-school 2A state tournament field that have scored at least 71 goals this season. That number ranks in the top-10 across all of 2A.

What remains to be seen is whether those other schools have the defensive confidence that comes with a shutdown unit.

“We all know during practice that even if they are not scoring against us, they know that we are the best defense in the state,” Overmann said. “And after games, we’ll just acknowledge that it was another shutout. We don’t really talk about it. It is just kind of expected.”