DES MOINES — The Hudson girls’ soccer team raised the bar for the second year in a row.

The Pirates (13-3) lost to top-seeded Des Moines Christian (15-2), 2-0, on Wednesday in the Class 1A Girls’ State Soccer quarterfinals.

However, despite the loss, head coach Ashley Smiley said her team pushed the program forward and raised its standard.

“We just set the bar even higher,” Smiley said. “Last year, we missed in penalty kicks and we set the bar there…Today, we set the bar even higher. We made our mark. We held them 0-0 for 60 minutes. They are a dang good team, but we fight for one another every single day.”

To the Pirates credit, they held the Lions scoreless in the first half and, at times, controlled possession in the first half with the majority of scoring opportunities in the final 20 minutes of the first frame.

Smiley described the Pirates’ performance in the first half—and entire game—as the definition of Hudson soccer.

“We were defending as 11 and we were attacking as 11,” Smiley said. “We did not stop. We did not stop pushing up the field. We did not stop trying to get a goal. Regardless of where it was, we were working together.”

However, the Lions separated in the second half, scoring a pair of goals in quick succession.

The first game in the 59th minute as Isabel Garcia picked the top right corner and curled a shot in such a manner that left Hudson goalkeeper Macey McKenna without a play on the ball.

Two minutes later, Olivia Lombardi found the back of the net with a header off a Charlotte Erzen corner kick.

Hudson failed to answer the Lions quick strikes, ending its season—for the first time—on the state soccer pitch of James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. According to Smiley, the Pirates’ lack of experience in the state tournament did not affect their play.

“I thought they did a great job of stepping on the field and still staying composed,” Smiley said. “Playing the game that we know how to play that we teach them every day.”

Following the loss, McKenna, a Hudson senior, provided an encouraging takeaway from the Pirates loss and the end of her prep soccer career. She described the season finale in front of a mass of Hudson fans as a historic.

“I could not have asked for a better ending of my season,” McKenna said. “It would have been nice to go further, but we all did it together. We are all happy. Win or loss, we did it together. We tried our best. We hung with them.”

“We have never been here before. Soccer at Hudson is not really a big thing. To see all these people here is really amazing.”

According to Smiley, McKenna and fellow seniors Jasmine Olsen, Ainsley Slade and Greta Regenwether leave behind a firm foundation and a new standard of success at Hudson.

“They bring it all,” Smiley said. “They learned from the girls in front of them. It is a legacy of leaving their mark.”

“It is going to be difficult [to replace the seniors.] It is 100% going to be difficult. The thing with that: they have paved the way for these other girls to step up into their shoes. Those girls learned from the best and those seniors learned from the best previous to that.”

Junior Savannah Schneider, the Pirates leading scorer with 26 goals this season, said the seniors provided an example of leadership and hard work for the younger members of the Hudson Pirates.

She also added that she expects the Pirates to meet their new bar next year.

“I am really excited for next year,” Schneider said. “We are going to miss Macey, Greta, Ainsley and Jazzy, but it has been fun. I think that we are just going to get more and more [girls] coming. We are just going to be more determined next year.”

“They all wanted it so bad and I am sorry we could not get it for them. I hope that they will be supporting us next year when we come back.”