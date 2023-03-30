WATERLOO — A pair of goals from Gentry Swarts propelled Dike-New Hartford to a 4-1 win over Columbus Catholic to open high school girls’ soccer season on Thursday.

Swarts opened scoring in the contest with a goal in the sixth minute which the DNH sophomore said helped her get more excited for the start of the season.

“I settled down and got a little more excited by the momentum of the play,” Swarts said.

Swarts scored on a sharp angle shot from right to left to put the Wolverines ahead 1-0. Swarts added another goal in the same manner—sharp angle, right to left—in the 27th minute of the second half.

With just four goals total in her freshman season a year ago, Swarts said she can tell she took a big jump in her second year.

“I can tell a big difference from last year,” Swarts said. “I joined a couple clubs. It just feels good to be back and have more confidence out on the field.”

“I can tell I am a lot more confident and composed which is a big thing coach talks about—trusting yourself with the ball. I can tell the big difference of trust and calming down when I have the ball.

Ten minutes after Swarts’ first goal, Shannon Moorman, also a sophomore, capitalized on a Columbus turnover in the goal area to make it 2-0 Wolverines.

Trailing 2-0, Nikayla Youngblut—a second team forward in her junior season—powered a Sailors counterattack. The senior forward came up just shy on a pair of scoring opportunities once as the playmaker setting up teammate Gina Pranger and once as the attacker with a rush up the left side which DNH goalkeeper Miranda Tyler aggressively came out of her net to swallow up.

Youngblut’s persistence paid off as the senior took a pass from Natalie Steele up the middle and beat the DNH defense and Tyler for Columbus’s first goal of the season in the 33rd minute.

Familiarity with Tyler from club season helped Youngblut find the back of the net.

“I was on the same club team as the keeper,” Youngblut said. “I am very familiar with a few girls on their team actually. I came mentally prepared to do that. I knew it was going to happen.”

“I had a dream about that exact thing last night. I knew it was going to happen today. I knew I had to be patient. I knew that it was going to come. I knew what to expect from her.”

With their lead halved, the Wolverines returned to their dominant offensive showing and, after shutting down a dangerous chance from Columbus, managed to spring UNI-commit and 2022 state goals-leader Camille Landphair on a breakaway.

Alone behind the Sailors defense, Landphair drew a yellow card on Columbus keeper Becca DuFour with 24 seconds left in the half. The yellow card forced DuFour off the pitch for five minutes and provided Landphair a penalty kick against the Sailors backup keeper, Emma Reiter.

Landphair attempted a shot low and to the right, but Reiter got in front of the shot to keep the Sailors within one at halftime.

“Emma Reiter…just was huge stopping that penalty kick,” Columbus head coach Julie Girsch said. “I want to give her a lot of credit for that.”

“It is difficult. You are asking her to—on the spot—switch her mental focus…She is not warm. Then, she choose the right side on that stop. I was really proud of her.”

In the second half, despite strong pressure from Columbus, DNH added two more goals: one off the foot of Swarts and one from Joy Eilderts, who cleaned up a rebound off a DNH free kick, to give the Wolverines a three-goal advantage.

Following the 4-1 win, DNH head coach Kat Bering said it was amazing to start the season off with a win and do so with a well-rounded, team effort.

“That is the way we want to start it off,” Bering said. “Definitely want to keep going from here and keep the momentum going.”

“Everyone had a part in it. Camille was the one that was holding it together in the midfield. We are just gelling. She is helping gel everything. It speaks volumes that she did not score tonight and we had three other score.”

