DENVER — Denver won a Class 1A girls’ soccer heavyweight clash as the No. 9 Cyclones (12-1) defeated the No. 8 Hudson Pirates (9-2), 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout, Monday.

On Monday, the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union announced Denver and Hudson would both be placed in the same regional, adding to the intrigue of the matchup.

Denver head coach Derek Krebsbach said he possessed complete faith in his team when the game headed to the shootout following two scoreless, 10-minute overtime periods.

“Last year, all those girls took a PK against Columbus and we won,” Krebsbach said. “This year, we played Mason City—same group—won on PKs. When it comes to PKs, our group is very confident.”

The Cyclones dominated the shootout, connecting on each of their first three attempts while goalkeeper Tori Schroeder came up with a big stop on the first Hudson attempt.

“Tori is electric in goal,” Krebsbach said. “She is awesome and she brings so much energy in net for us.”

With a 3-1 advantage heading into the fourth round, a goal from Kenzie Snyder would give the Cyclones the win. The sophomore found the back of the net—albeit not where she aimed—and sealed the win for Denver.

“I was like ‘I got to make this,’” Snyder said. “I have not made my PKs in practice, but I knew I was going to have to make it. I was trying to go low corner, but it went upper.”

In the first half, with the wind which gusted to 20 mph, at their back, the Cyclones hounded the Hudson defense from the opening kickoff.

Denver controlled play with the ball rarely leaving the Cyclone attacking half of the field.

Their relentless attack paid off in the 13th minute of action as Myia Rosecrans put Denver on top 1-0. The sophomore sent a well-struck shot from just beyond the penalty area, sailing right to left and into the Hudson goal.

Although their offense stole the show, Krebsbach cited the Cyclones defense as the aspect of their early play which he like the most.

“I liked our defensive shape,” Krebsbacb said. “We did a really good job of handling Savannah [Schneider]. She is a very good player. She makes life hard on back lines.”

In the 31st minute of the first half, a great individual effort from Lexi Gehrke put the Denver senior behind the Hudson defense. Gehrke dribbled around the left side and nearly doubled the Cyclones lead with a shot sent on the ground.

However, Hudson goalkeeper Macey McKenna made a lunging stop reaching with her left hand to swat the ball away. The block allowed the Hudson defense to quickly clear the ball out of harm’s way.

In the 15th minute of the second half, the Pirates earned a free kick from 30 yards out. Amelia Klenk unleashed a strong shot, but it sailed high over the Denver goal.

Six minutes later, Hudson’ pressure broke through with an equalizer.

Despite solid control from the Cyclones, the Pirates got just deep enough into their attack half for sophomore Ella Hiatt to send a shot on net from 40 yards out. Hiatt’s shot possessed just enough height and pace to get through the hands of Schroeder for the goal.

“We just continued to play Denver soccer,” Krebsbach said. “We said ‘Alright, they scored. Let’s go play. Let’s connect passes. Let’s continue to be us.’”

Denver pressured for the tie-breaker, forcing McKenna to make another extraordinary save. The Hudson senior tipped the ball up with her left hand before diving on it just before it crossed the goal line.

Hiatt’s goal held up as the final goal of regulation as neither team found the back of the net in the final 19 minutes of action.

McKenna’s strong play, backstopping the Pirates continued into overtime as the senior managed to get in front of a hard from Bailey Mullihan with sure hands.

After neither team scored during either overtime period, Denver outscored the Pirates 4-1 in a penalty shootout to take the win.

Krebsbach added that the win goes a long way in insuring the Cyclones homefield advantage through their regional tournament.

"They are ranked eighth in the state--we ranked ninth," Krebsbach said. "So, it is good to beat a team that is ahead of you. If everything plays out right, they should have to come here in the final."

