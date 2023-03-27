WATERLOO — The boys’ high school soccer season got underway for all four metro teams with the Cedar Valley Metro Jamboree on Monday.

Columbus Catholic opened its season with a 3-0 win over Grinnell with forward John Pranger netting a hat trick. Waterloo West opened its season with a win over Decorah, 2-0. Cedar Falls beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center 1-0.

Waterloo East fell to Vinton-Shellsburg 4-0.

Get to know the boys metro soccer teams heading at the start of the 2023 season:

Columbus CatholicThe only metro school to return its leading scorer from last season the Columbus Catholic Sailors boast an 11 man senior class.

Led by Pranger, a 2022 Class 1A first team forward, Columbus head coach William Maletta said the Sailors hope to regain their previously consistent winning ways after falling in the second round of substate in 2022.

“The goal is to get back to our consistent runs of substate final appearances,” Maletta said. “Making it to state is really hard because that top eight teams in the state. Substate puts you in the top 16 every year. That is our goal every year.”

As for Pranger, Maletta said this season could be nothing short of historic for the senior forward.

“John is one of those players that you can put anywhere on the field and he will change the game,” Maletta said. “No matter what you ask him to do…He is trying to chase the school record for goals in a season. I know he wants it. He told me when he was a freshman that he was going to break it.”

Pranger scored 19 goals as a junior.

In addition to Pranger, seven Sailors who started more than 10 games last year return.

“This core group of guys, I have been with them four years now,” Maletta said. “I am very excited to see what they can do together as a senior class.”

Cedar Falls

Led by superstar senior Truman Unruh, the Cedar Falls Tigers fell one game shy of a trip to the Class 3A state tournament last season.

Yet, heading into the 2023 season, the Tigers look a little different from a year ago. Outside of the loss of its 10 seniors in the class of 2022, Cedar Falls also hits the pitch under the direction of new head coach Aldin Muhamedagic. Muhamedagic took over the Tigers following the resignation of previous head coach Spencer Steffy who had coached Cedar Falls since 2014.

With Muhamedagic, the Tigers are set to bring a fifferent methodology and a different philosophy to the pitch.

“We are thinking about a total rebuild,” Muhamedagic said. “The first goal is to start rebuilding, changing the philosophy a little bit—the methods we want to do it. The second goal would be to start competing against the big powerhouses in Iowa…Our third goal—my mentality is always make sure we can control our destiny. We need to the team that dictates the tempo.”

“My way of approaching everything is going to be highly attacking style for play with plenty of possession. We want to make sure that we are always on the alert and making sure that we can push everything in the opponents half as much as we can. Try to close the game as quick as we can.”

Muhamedagic said he does not expect the changes to be easy, but said with the right mentality and the right drive the Tigers can be a force in the state of Iowa,

“There is a challenge,” Muhamedagic said. “But, we are up for the challenge.”

Waterloo West

Waterloo West made some noise a season ago with an 11-6 record and a second place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley division standings.

However, head coach Mike Penning and the Waterloo West Wahawks enter the new campaign with a tall task: replace 11 seniors for last year.

“Last year, we had a lot of spots settled,” Penning said. “This year, it has been wide open trying to get players in the right position to help this team and still try to get the best 11 on the field.”

“It looks like we have a really good, young core of kids. We will probably, at some point, dress nine or 10 freshmen or sophomores. I could see six or seven of them starting on any given day. So, it is nice to have those young guys. That will help us. But, we understand that we need to get better every day to be where we need to be at the end of the year because we are so young.”

Despite the attrition due to graduation, West possesses some starting experience as three starters return from last season. On defense, Dino Vallem returns as the lone senior with starting experience. Penning said he expects Vallem to take on a leadership role with the young team.

In the midfield, Isaac Kelgbeh and Elvin Diaz-Romero return to solidify the middle of the Wahawks lineup. Kelgbeh earned first team all-conference honors last season and finished second on the Wahawks in scoring.

The biggest challenge facing West outside the need to find the right lineups will be finding players how can score goals according to Penning. The Wahawks return just three goals, or 6.4% of goals, from last season. Penning tabbed Kelgbeh as a player he feels can become a go-to goal scorer for West.

Penning added that the Wahawks will not judge their progress simply by results, but are going to focus on continued improvement day-in, day-out and consider how they are playing.

“We have the makeup to play some good soccer,” Penning said. “Whenever you are playing so many young kids and have so many new guys in new positions, consistency could be an issue for us. As long as we keep fighting through some of the lows that are bound to happen, I think things could even out and we could compete in this conference.”

Waterloo East

Waterloo East, led by head coach Phedrick Cody, get a fresh start in a new conference this season. Cody said the Trojans want to make a strong impression, moving from the Mississippi Valley Conference to the Iowa Alliance

The Trojans finished last season mainly comprised of freshmen who return this season following a summer spent improving their game. Cody tabbed Juan Calderon-Moreno, Anthony Sanchez Merlin and Eduardo Reyes-Rubio as who expects to lead the charge in 2023.

Despite a 1-15 record last season, Cody said he is confident in the direction of his program and hopes to continue building East’s soccer program.

“I am just trying to focus on this program, keeping it strong,” Cody said. “The wins are going to come. We know they are not just going to come through the door, but they are going to come…We got a strong group coming back from last year.”

“These guys really improved their game. So, we are looking to play a little tougher this year.”

Photos: Cedar Valley Metro Boy's Soccer Jamboree Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 1 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 2 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 3 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 4 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 5 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 6 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 7 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 8 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 9 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 10 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 11 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 12 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 13 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 14 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 15 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 16 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 17 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 18 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 20 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 21 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 19 Boys' Soccer Metro Jamboree 22