Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (19-0) continued their undefeated season with a 4-0 win over Columbus Catholic (9-9) in the Class 1A Boys’ State Soccer Tournament, Tuesday.

The top-seeded Rebels jumped ahead 1-0 in the first minute of the game—24 seconds into action—with a Columbus own goal off a Tyler Nolder throw in. GCGR’s lead came so quick the scoreboard operator failed start the game clock prior to the tally.

The quick strike surprised Rebels head coach Jon Dinsdale, who noted the Rebels got a little bit of luck in take a 1-0 lead before the scoreboard operator could react.

“Tyler had a great throw in and we just got lucky,” Dinsdale said. “When it is in [the penalty area], it is one big cluster. So, it happens. It has happened a couple times this year…Not a bad little way to start up 1-0.”

Although they took an early lead, Dinsdale said he felt his team actually started slow. He attributed the Rebels slow start to a lack of experience at state and a regulation width soccer pitch.

“We started off a little slow,” Dinsdale said. “It is nerves. We have not been here for a while. None of the guys that are on the team have been here. I thought Columbus came out well first to get that possession then we figured our things out.”

“The field is a lot bigger than we are used to. They need to be able to move the ball with the distance that is provided on the field…I am so proud of these guys. They just need to keep working hard.”

Part of the Rebels slow start was the result of an admittedly slow start from leading goal-scorer Isaac Clark. The junior struggled to break through the Sailors defense at the start of the first half. Midway through the half, GCGR captain Tyler Nolder motivated Clark after a giveaway.

“He just told me to pick it up,” Clark said. “I was not playing very well.”

“I started really slow at the beginning of the game. Could not hit anything. Could not get the shots I wanted to.”

Clark and the Rebels broke out of their slump with three minutes to play in the first as senior Aiden Hunemuller scored from around 25 yards out, doubling the lead to 2-0 at halftime.

The Rebels added two more goals in the second half.

Nolder opened the score in the 67th minute with a goal off a long free kick. Congestion in front of Columbus goalkeeper Emerson Hahn prevented him from getting hands on the ball before it bounced into the net.

Less than a minute later, the Rebels struck again as Nolder sent another long free kick on net from 30 yards out. The kick curled from left to right, giving Clark the opportunity to power it into the net for the fourth and final goal of the contest.

Clark said it “felt good” to close out the game with a goal after his slow start.

According to Dinsdale, the Rebels’ finish helped to polish up their victory as they did not let up after taking a lead on the eighth-seeded Sailors, who GCGR beat twice during the regular season.

“Columbus has been here before,” Dinsdale said. “They have guys who have experience…We knew what they had. We know what we have. As long as we kept the pedal down and came out to play—we had some moments—but, overall we did what he had to do.”

In the semifinals, the Rebels face fourth-seeded Des Moines Christian (12-4). The Lions defeated fifth-seed West Branch, 4-0, in the quarterfinals.

Dinsdale said nature and overlap with baseball pose as much as a threat to the Rebels as the Lions, who are led by Grant Dunn, one of the most lethal goal-scorers in class 1A with 29 goals in the regular season.

“It is hot here,” Dinsdale said. “Getting enough hydration, being ready to go, making sure we do not cramp up. I have a handful of guys that are playing a doubleheader in baseball tonight…We just have to make sure they are ready to go.”

Photos: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck defeats Columbus Catholic in the Class 1A Boys' quarterfinals at Des Moines on Tuesday, May 30 State Soccer Tues 1 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 2 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 3 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 4 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 5 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 6 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 7 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 8 State Soccer Tues GCGR-CC 9