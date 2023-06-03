DES MOINES — Jon Dinsdale unfurled the white “State Runner-Up” banner surrounded by his team.

The head coach of the Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels then offered a message to his team. Moments after falling to Western Christian, Hull, 2-0, in the Class 1A State Championship, Dinsdale told his team they should hold their heads high and be proud.

“This is something that this combination of schools has never been done before,” Dinsdale said. “When they look at this banner, five, ten years from now, just look at it and know the accomplishments that were had in 2023. You cannot go back and wish that you did something different. We showed up. We played hard.”

The Rebels finished the season with a 20-1 record, the best record in program history, and advanced to their first ever state championship game.

Dinsdale described the season as a story which the Rebels wrote with each game. On Saturday, the story of the 2023 Rebels concluded with a loss in the title game.

“To tell the story of the 2023 team…it is just a huge honor to be a coach of it,” Dinsdale said. “I told the boys at the beginning of the year, ‘We are going to write a story.’ Today, I told them at the beginning of the game, ‘Today is the last page of the story. What is going to be on there? It is going to be a beautiful trophy. What is it going to say?’”

“I could not be happier with the result that the whole season brought for us.”

The Rebels fought hard in the championship match playing the 2022 and 2021 runnerup Wolfpack to a tie at halftime.

However, in the second half, Western Christian flexed its championship game experience and scored twice in the first 10 minutes.

Tournament team captain Miles Baccam scored in the 42nd minute of the contest and then doubled the Wolfpack’s lead to 2-0 in the 49th minute.

The Rebels did not manage an answer in the final 30 minutes despite settling in and generating a handful of dangerous scoring opportunities.

GCRG senior captain Austin Betts, who managed to play the full 80 minutes of the championship after exiting the Rebels’ semifinal win early with cramps, said GCGR came up short due to a couple small mistakes.

“Coming in today, we knew Western Christian was going to be the hardest game of the year,” Betts said. “They are such a good team. We knew there would be some sort of adversity throughout the game. We faced that pretty early on in the second half. Unfortunately, we were not able to respond.”

“Later in the game, I missed a wide-open header which would have set the tone. It is just little mistakes like that which sucks.”

Betts continued and described the end of the season a mixture of emotions.

“Our goal was state and we demolished that goal,” Betts said. “But, it just sucks that we fell a little short. At the same time, I am so proud of these guys and what we have been able to accomplish this year…I am just so proud and I love these guys so much.”

As they left the field, Betts addressed the underclassmen and challenged them.

“Next year is their year,” Betts said. “We have an expectation set now for GCGR soccer. The juniors next year it is their team to lead and I am sure they will do great.”

The senior class of 2023 set a good example for the younger members of the 2023 GCGR soccer team according to Dinsdale. A group of 13 seniors depart a program which they helped build up from a 4-9 record in their first season in high school to a 20-1 finish in their senior season.

“They just love life,” Dinsdale said. “They love being involved in sports. It is absolutely sad day to see them go. Those boys mean a lot to me. We do a lot of stuff together as a team. So, having them moving into another chapter in their lives, it is important and I know they will be all very successful one day.”

“Did they put the ladder pretty high for next year? I have a good group coming back next year. Hopefully, we can add to it a little bit with the players coming in and get some more guys out…In the fall, we will get rolling again. I just hope the juniors, sophomores and freshman of this year just bring it, just bring it all and have a great time.”

