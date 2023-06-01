DES MOINES — Aiden Hunemuller always goes right.

As the Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior trotted inside the penalty area for the potential game-winning penalty kick, he knew exactly where he wanted to go with his shot.

“I go right side every time,” Hunemuller said. “I do not look at the keep. I look at the ball and I just place it right in the corner—just like I am passing to someone. It is the same thing every time, same motion.”

In a situation many dream of—a penalty kick shootout with the game and a trip to the state championship on the line—Hunemiller delivered.

The senior put it right where he always does while the Des Moines Christian keeper guessed wrong. The result -- a 3-2 Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck win which sent the Rebels to the Class 1A Boys’ State Soccer Championship game.

“It is like nothing I have ever been through,” Hunemuller said. “It is such a great feeling.”

In addition to Hunemuller’s heroics, Dylan Knaack, Aiden Betts and Tyler Nolder scored in the shootout while goalkeeper Max Anderson came up with two crucial stops.

GCGR head coach Jon Dinsdale said he was confident in his team going into penalty kicks despite a late change in the lineup due to an injury which occurred late in the second half.

“We have done a lot of PK stuff,” Dinsdale said. “Austin Betts, who was on the bench in the last 10-12 minutes…he would have been No. 2. Instead, his brother shows up as a freshman and drops one in perfectly. It was beautiful.”

“You have to go confidence. You got to believe in those guys. You tell them right before they go out, ‘You already know where you are going and just be confident.’ That is exactly what they did. You cannot leave out Max Anderson. Just steps up, confidence. What an awesome experience for these boys.”

Dinsdale’s confidence came in spite of Des Moines Christian owning momentum after a late rally.

GCGR opened the contest as it did in its 4-0 win over Columbus Catholic on Tuesday—with a goal in the first minute of regulation off a Tyler Nolder throw in.

Leading scorer Isaac Clark found the back of the net less than 40 seconds into the game off of the throw in by Nolder to put the Rebels ahead 1-0.

“I knew that we could throw far, and I did not l know they knew that yet,” Clark said. “Putting one in in the first minute felt great—get that early lead on them.”

The goal kicked off a first half of dominance from the Rebels as they controlled the pace of play, possession and placed near relentless pressure on the Lions defense.

GCGR overwhelmed the Lions’ defense again in the 19th minute of the game as Aiden Betts deflected a Nolder cross into the back of the net, putting the Rebels on top 2-0 before the 20-minute break.

Dinsdale praised the first 40 minutes of play from his team.

“We dominated that first half,” Dinsdale said. “That was a lot of fun…I do not know if it was the flow of things. I asked [the refs], ‘Do we have to stop for the 20 minutes because we have momentum?’”

In the second half, Des Moines Christian flipped both possession and the pace of action in its favor as play seemed to rarely leave the Lions’ attacking half of the pitch.

However, the Rebels managed to stave off the Lions’ surge for the first 20 minutes of the second half, maintaining its 2-0 lead into the mandatory break.

During the break, Dinsdale said he made what nearly became his biggest regret of the season.

“We decided to go to a 4-2,” Dinsdale said. “And, we just could not get any offense going at all. You give them momentum and it is going to happen.”

The Lions exposed the Rebels new alignment with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes of action to tie the game and force overtime.

Des Moines Christian senior Samuel Overholt drew the Lions within one in the 70th minute and junior goalkeeper Tate Platte completed the comeback with a goal in the 79th minute. Platte’s game-tying goal, a 50-yard drive which just cleared the outstretched hand of Anderson and into the top left corner of the GCGR net, came with 1:09 remaining in regulation.

Although the Lions entered overtime with momentum, the Rebels wrestled it back in the second extra frame before winning the contest in the shootout.

The win gives GCGR its first appearance in the state title game. The Rebels face Western Christian, Hull, who won its semifinal, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout over Iowa City Regina Catholic, in the Class 1A Championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“I cannot wait, in five years, to tell this story about these young gentlemen that just worked hard, put in the time and just gave everything they had to get that reward,” Dinsdale said.

Photos: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck defeats Des Moines Christian in the Class 1A Boys' semifinals at Des Moines on Thursday, June 1 State Soccer Thu GCGR 1 State Soccer Thu GCGR 2 State Soccer Thu GCGR 3 State Soccer Thu GCGR 4 State Soccer Thu GCGR 5 State Soccer Thu GCGR 6 State Soccer Thu GCGR 7 State Soccer Thu GCGR 8 State Soccer Thu GCGR 9 State Soccer Thu GCGR 10 State Soccer Thu GCGR 11 State Soccer Thu GCGR 12 State Soccer Thu GCGR 13 State Soccer Thu GCGR 14 State Soccer Thu GCGR 15 State Soccer Thu GCGR 16 State Soccer Thu GCGR 17 State Soccer Thu GCGR 18 State Soccer Thu GCGR 19